State patrol
Thursday, 10:15 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Madison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by John Stoots, 40, Pioneer, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance sheriff
Nov. 4, 8:29 p.m., on Domersville Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Abigayle, 17, 29878 Jewell Road, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Nov. 5, 8:08 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jamie Johnston, 45, 309 W. Third St., Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Nov. 6, 9:14 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Norbert Fritz, 76, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 7:53 p.m., on Domersville Road in Adams Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Charles Hornish, 88, 25776 Flory Road, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:08 p.m., on Defiance County Road 424 in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Leah Clevenger, 18, 9853 Young Road, Defiance, , lost control and went off the southside of the roadway, striking a tree. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Clevenger was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 6:44 p.m., on Mark Township Road 124, a southbound vehicle driven by Jonathan Snyder, 32, Sherwood, lost control and went off the roadway into a deep ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Snyder was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 10:36 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Breanna Slattman, 21, 895 Downs St., Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:09 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Kinder, 42, 1433 Jackson St., Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Henry sheriff
Thursday, 2:35 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cara Molyet, 45, Angola, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 3:09 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ricky Langwell, 35, Delta, struck a deer laying in the roadway. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:57 p.m., a neighbor dispute was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street, Deshler. Both parties were warned of disorderly conduct.
Thursday, 6:35 p.m., David Johnson, 60, Cincinnati, was cited for having an unsecured load after the semi trailer he was hauling detached and struck a guardrail.
Thursday, 7:51 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Guadalupe Torres, Jr., 46, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 8:22 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ryan Schultz, 29, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:32 a.m., on Henry County Road L in Richfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Matthew Thomas, 49, Waterville, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 9:13 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kevin Gerken, 56, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 2:08 p.m., Ethan Dunakin, 26, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 2:12 p.m., a trailer was reported stolen from Township Road 5 B, Liberty Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.