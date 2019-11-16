State patrol

Thursday, 10:15 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Madison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by John Stoots, 40, Pioneer, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Defiance sheriff

Nov. 4, 8:29 p.m., on Domersville Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Abigayle, 17, 29878 Jewell Road, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Nov. 5, 8:08 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jamie Johnston, 45, 309 W. Third St., Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Nov. 6, 9:14 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Norbert Fritz, 76, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Sunday, 7:53 p.m., on Domersville Road in Adams Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Charles Hornish, 88, 25776 Flory Road, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Monday, 7:08 p.m., on Defiance County Road 424 in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Leah Clevenger, 18, 9853 Young Road, Defiance, , lost control and went off the southside of the roadway, striking a tree. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Clevenger was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 6:44 p.m., on Mark Township Road 124, a southbound vehicle driven by Jonathan Snyder, 32, Sherwood, lost control and went off the roadway into a deep ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Snyder was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 10:36 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Breanna Slattman, 21, 895 Downs St., Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 11:09 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Kinder, 42, 1433 Jackson St., Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

 

Henry sheriff

Thursday, 2:35 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cara Molyet, 45, Angola, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Thursday, 3:09 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ricky Langwell, 35, Delta, struck a deer laying in the roadway. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Thursday, 5:57 p.m., a neighbor dispute was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street, Deshler. Both parties were warned of disorderly conduct.

Thursday, 6:35 p.m., David Johnson, 60, Cincinnati, was cited for having an unsecured load after the semi trailer he was hauling detached and struck a guardrail.

Thursday, 7:51 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Guadalupe Torres, Jr., 46, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Thursday, 8:22 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ryan Schultz, 29, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Friday, 5:32 a.m., on Henry County Road L in Richfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Matthew Thomas, 49, Waterville, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Friday, 9:13 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kevin Gerken, 56, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Friday, 2:08 p.m., Ethan Dunakin, 26, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Friday, 2:12 p.m., a trailer was reported stolen from Township Road 5 B, Liberty Center.

 

 

