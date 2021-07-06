• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:44 p.m., on Ohio 18 just off of Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Ronnie DeSota, 41, 14862 Harris Road, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Hicksville Police
Wednesday, 4:44 p.m., at High and Arthur streets, a vehicle driven by Jacob Timbrook, 42, 18779 Lockwood Road, struck a vehicle driven by April Chiappetta, 44, Hicksville. Damage to Chiapetta's vehicle was moderate; to Timbrook's vehicle, damage was light.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 4:55 a.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Nicole Harvey, 33, 811 W. High St., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Saturday, 3 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Lucas County, Vincent Marino, 32, Defiance, was arrested on a Henry County warrant and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 6:20 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Rosell Duncan, 17, Grand Rapids, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 11:10 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jullian Whetstone, 28, 625 Grover Ave., went off the the north side of the highway, over-corrected and went across all four lanes of traffic to roll over on the south side of the eastbound lane and coming to rest on all four wheels. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Whetstone and passenger, Kennedy Prescott, 3, 625 Grover Ave., were taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital. Whetstone was treated for suspected minor injury; Prescott was treated for possible injury.
Sunday, 2:50 p.m., at Ohio 281 and County Road 2 in Richfield Township, a southbound vehicle on County Road 2, driven by Kathleen Jones, 72, Genoa, was struck by an eastbound vehicle on Ohio 281 driven by Roger Haake, 72, Deshler. No injuries reported but damage to Jones' vehicle was moderate, and light to Haake's vehicle. Jones was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign to a through highway.
Sunday, 7:41 p.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 109 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Chloe Downs, 16, Haskins, attempted to turn left onto Ohio 109 and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Mark Maginn, 24, Fayette. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. No injuries reported, but Downs was cited with failure to yield right of way when turning left.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 4:25 p.m., at Lakeview Drive and Oakwood Avenue, Leah Murphy, 27, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday, 12:19 a.m., at 1147 Woodlawn Ave., Kyle Carpenter, 27, Napoleon, was arrested for menacing, attempted burglary and obstruction. He was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 2:49 p.m., from 310 Glenwood Drive, Felesha McMahon, 28, Malinta, was arrested for income tax violation. She posted bond and was released.
Sunday, 3:13 p.m., from 310 Glenwood Drive, Connor Selman, 21, Napoleon, was arrested for making false alarms.
Monday, 3:44 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Kyle Carpenter, 27, Napoleon, was served warrants.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 2:17 p.m., on Domersville Road, firefighters from Jewell Fire Department responded to a grass fire.
