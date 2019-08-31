• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 2:42 p.m., on the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County, an eastbound semi driven by Richard Lane, 58, Sayre, Pa., changed lanes, forcing an eastbound car driven by Ellen Wemmer, 24, Wadsworth, to swerve and strike a guardrail. Damage was light to the Wemmer vehicle, while Lane's was not damaged. Lane was cited for a marked lanes violation.
Thursday, 4:52 p.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Superior Township, a motorcycle ridden by Christopher Sobczak, 29, Montpelier, went out of control on a curve and overturned. Sobczak was taken by a family member to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers of Williams County, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was light to the motorcycle.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 3:18 p.m., Nicholas Larkin, 35, 1394 S. Jackson Ave., was arrested on warrants from Defiance Municipal Court and Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 4:17 p.m., Joshua Meeks, 32, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from Defiance County Common Pleas Court while at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Thursday, 4:18 p.m., Shallus Beatty, 25, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from Defiance County Common Pleas Court while at CCNO.
Thursday, 4:18 p.m., Richard Ludeman, 18, 326 Corwin St., was served a warrant on indictment from Defiance County Common Pleas Court while at CCNO.
Thursday, 4:21 p.m., Aaron Garrett, 34, Montpelier, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court while at CCNO.
Friday, 2:20 p.m., Adam Bryant, 19, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Friday, 2:45 a.m., on Ayersville Avenue, a vehicle driven by Tiffany Lyons, 35, 713 Logan St., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:27 a.m., an assault was reported in the 400 block of Pontiac Drive.
Friday, 11:12 a.m., Larry Allomong Jr., 43, 447 Pontiac Drive, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Wednesday, 6:38 p.m., Clyde Blair Jr., 44, 520 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, was charged with a TPO violation.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 2:23 a.m., Hillary Kaufman, 29, Cygnet, was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident in the 100 block of East Maple Street, Deshler.
Thursday, 11:30 p.m., Scott Wagemaker, 57, Liberty Center, and Brandon Leach, 25, Liberty Center, were charged with theft after an alleged incident at Henry County roads S and 10.
Friday, 8:05 a.m., at Ohio 34 and County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, vehicles driven by Janet Gutierrez, 30, Archbold, and David Martin Jr., 29, Stryker, collided. Gutierrez was cited for failure to yield. She was taken by Archbold EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers of Williams County, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Martin took himself to the Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Martin's passengers, Aaron Miller, 37, Toledo; Kasey Kiser, 31, Toledo; and Brant Ward, 28, Napoleon, were taken by Archbold and Ridgeville EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers of Williams County, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 4:40 p.m., Austin Cramer-Bodenbender, 21, Napoleon, was cited for passing a stopped school bus in the city.
