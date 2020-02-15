• Police reports

State Patrol

Wednesday, 6:44 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by  Laura Hitchcock, 29, Cloverdale, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Thursday, 4:47 p.m., Leonardo Rosa Jr., 37, 615 Downs St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Thursday, 11:28 p.m., Kohle Clellan, 21, 813 Dolan St., was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest after an alleged fight in the 400 block of Clinton Street. Also charged were Joy Grahn, 43, 813 Dolan St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated; and Timothy Grahn, 40, 813 Dolan St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

Friday, 12:40 p.m., T-shirts were reported stolen from the 600 block of Arabella Street.

Henry Sheriff

Friday, 1:35 p.m., Austin Sunderman, 30, McClure, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.

Friday, 3:17 p.m., Jessica Ripke, 24, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police

Thursday, 11:19 a.m., Ashlynn Phillips, 31, Napoleon, was cited for open container in the 1800 block of Scott Street.

Thursday, 4:15 p.m., Derek Heckler, 19, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.

Williams Sheriff

Wednesday, 5:50 p.m., on County Road D in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Apt, 75, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

• Fires

Wauseon

Fire — Friday, 3:03 a.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 15700 County Road L, Dover Township.

Montpelier

Fire — Thursday, 7:01 p.m., firefighters were called to a tractor-trailer fire inside Bryan Truck Line, 11912 Ohio 15. Providing mutual aid were Bryan and Florence Township fire departments.

Load comments