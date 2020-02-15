• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 6:44 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Laura Hitchcock, 29, Cloverdale, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 4:47 p.m., Leonardo Rosa Jr., 37, 615 Downs St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 11:28 p.m., Kohle Clellan, 21, 813 Dolan St., was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest after an alleged fight in the 400 block of Clinton Street. Also charged were Joy Grahn, 43, 813 Dolan St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated; and Timothy Grahn, 40, 813 Dolan St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Friday, 12:40 p.m., T-shirts were reported stolen from the 600 block of Arabella Street.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 1:35 p.m., Austin Sunderman, 30, McClure, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Friday, 3:17 p.m., Jessica Ripke, 24, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 11:19 a.m., Ashlynn Phillips, 31, Napoleon, was cited for open container in the 1800 block of Scott Street.
Thursday, 4:15 p.m., Derek Heckler, 19, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Williams Sheriff
Wednesday, 5:50 p.m., on County Road D in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Apt, 75, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fires
Wauseon
Fire — Friday, 3:03 a.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 15700 County Road L, Dover Township.
Montpelier
Fire — Thursday, 7:01 p.m., firefighters were called to a tractor-trailer fire inside Bryan Truck Line, 11912 Ohio 15. Providing mutual aid were Bryan and Florence Township fire departments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.