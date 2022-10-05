Area police reports
State patrol---
Monday, 9:23 a.m., at milepost 29 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound Tawa Tree, Mulch Division, LLC, semi, driven by Travis Frater, 46, McComb, sustained moderate damage when the load caught fire.
Defiance police---
Sunday, 1:09 p.m., on North Clinton Street, just south of the U.S. 24 interchange, a southbound vehicle driven by Carol Sullivan, 65, Continental, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Waverly Rue, 28, 1572 S. Clinton St. Both vehicles had light damage and Rue was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 2:02 p.m., on Session Avenue, just east of Clinton Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by John Heilman, 74, 1761 Maumee Drive, struck two parked, unoccupied vehicles owned by Defiance College and Destiny Bledsoe, Fort Wayne. All three vehicles had heavy damage and Heilman was cited for failure to control.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 8:18 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Haleigh Hoffman, 26, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 4:11 p.m., at 308 E. Maple St., Liberty Center, David Steusloff, 58, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 4:30 p.m., at North Perry and West Main streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Darlene Bramble, 68, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Destiny Fulton, 23, Holgate. Fulton and passenger, Ryker Shanks, 6, Napoleon, were taken by personal transportation to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. Bramble was cited for assured clear distance ahead. Fulton's vehicle had light damage and Bramble's had moderate damage.
Paulding sheriff---
Friday, 2:06 p.m., at U.S. 127 and Township Road 216 in Crane Township, a southbound vehicle driven by William Watts, 77, Silver Springs, Nev., and was pulling a camper. The vehicle had pulled off the roadway and had on its hazard lights. The vehicle then attempted to make a U-turn and was struck by a southbound semi driven by Allyson Townsend, 32, Union City. Watts' vehicle had disabling damage and the semi had light damage. Watts and passenger, Judy Watts, 71, Silver Springs, Nev., both had possible injuries but were not treated.
Monday, 6 a.m., on Ohio 613, just east of County Road 165 in Brown Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Klint Manz, 38, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:45 p.m., on County Road 177 in Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Lafreada McCoy, 72, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
