• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 3:41 p.m., at County roads 13 and G in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Gussie Randolph, 64, Pioneer, struck a vehicle driven by Brianna Webster, 29, Bryan, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Webster's vehicle continued off the roadway and overturned and was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan for possible injuries. Randolph was cited with failure to yield.
Wednesday, 10:32 p.m., on County Road 19 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Vicky Frank, 63, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 6:15 a.m., at milepost 12 on Ohio 15 in Williams County's Jefferson Township, a vehicle driven by Glen Lautermilch, 65, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 3:05 p.m., at milepost 1 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Erma Carlin, 85, Bryan, changed lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Jennifer Nashalsky, 21, Galloway. Both vehicles received light damage. Carlin was cited with turn and stop signals.
Thursday, 5:39 p.m., on Domersville Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Mollie Menke, 39, 28015 Jewell Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 6, 11:53 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Craig Brown, 51, 1228 Magnolia St., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:09 a.m., on U.S. 127 north of Huber Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Debra Rhodes, 64, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 11:07 a.m., on U.S. 127 just south of the Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Carr, 54, Sherwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 5:26 a.m., on Ohio 18 southeast of the intersection of Buckskin and Township 196 roads in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Roxanne Cross, 57, 1702 Dakota Place, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 3:33 p.m., on Steinmaier Road west of Kinner Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Danita Tyrell, 48, 27278 Standley Road, sustained moderate damage when it attempted a curve, skidded off the roadway and struck a traffic sign before coming to rest in a field. Highland Township EMS treated Tyrell for possible injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 2:40 p.m., at Clinton and Walmart access road, a vehicle driven by Tanner Branham, 28, 220 Ruth Ann Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Zachariah Lawson, 41, 19890 Ohio 111. Branham's vehicle had light damage and Lawson's had moderate damage. Branham was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 1:20 a.m., at milepost 45 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Alyssa Gorczyca, 24, 28697 Elliott Road, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 6:11 a.m., at 525 Euclid Ave., Samuel Elling, 28, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County Sheriff's Office and transferred to custody there.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 5:54 p.m., on County Road 115 just north of County Road 162 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Brigitte Pack, 78, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 5:42 a.m., on Ohio 66 north of County Road 60 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Tyler Foust, 24, Continental, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was unknown.
Fulton Sheriff
Tuesday, 6:42 p.m., on County Road H in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Karen Underwood, 60, Swanton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 5:47 p.m., on County Road 18 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Bryce Beltz, 17, Wauseon, sustained light damage.
