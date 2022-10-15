Area police reports
State patrol---
Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., at milepost 1 on U.S. 127 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Fleming, 18, Scott, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 6:45 a.m., at milepost 20 on U.S. 24 in Defiance, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ruben Martinez Villagomez, 59, Fort Wayne, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Oct. 9, 10:18 p.m., on Ohio 2, just west of Casebeer Miller Road in Defiance Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Brent Eicher, 33, Grabill, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:24 p.m., at CCNO, warrants from Defiance County common pleas were served to Kenneth Baskin, 18, Defiance, and Matthew Costanzo, 36, Bowling Green.
Tuesday, 10:51 a.m., at CCNO, a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court was served to Jeanne Elghaiaty, 51, Wauseon.
Wednesday, 6:55 a.m., on Evansport Road, south of Schick Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Crystal Joyner-Burk, 43, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 1:09 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., a warrant from common pleas court was served to Michelle Rodriguez, 30, Hicksville. She appeared in court and was released.
Defiance police---
Oct. 9, 10:25 p.m., on Ottawa Avenue, south of Greenbriar Lane, a southbound vehicle driven by Andrew Irizarry, 17, 1112 Thurman St., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:06 a.m., on Downs Street, west of Jefferson Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Maria Resendez, 22, 2092 Royal Oak Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kristin Wendell, 39, 204 Westfield Ave. Both vehicles had light damage, and Resendez was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 6:01 p.m., on East Second Street, west of Degler Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Donald Westrick, 75, 27957 Jewell Road, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Eric Bormuth, 45, 06847 Christy Road. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Westrick was cited for failure to yield.
Tuesday, 8:20 p.m., on Fourth Street, west of Jefferson Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jacob Davis, 19, 502 Clinton St., struck a vehicle driven by Lori Hurst, 28, 803 Jefferson Ave., when Hurst's vehicle exited from a place of business. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Hurst was cited for failure to yield.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 7:24 p.m., at milepost 47 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a westbound semi driven by Tom Farris, 43, Deltona, Fla., left the roadway on the north side and struck an exit sign. The vehicle had light damage, and Farris was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 9:10 p.m., on County Road V in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Korwyn Upell, 27, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:19 a.m., on U.S. 6 Damascus Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tara Spears, 31, Deshler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 2:34 p.m., on County Road 21 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Gustavo Garcia, 31, Napoleon, left the roadway on the west side and struck a ditch because of a mechanical issue. The vehicle had heavy damage.
Napoleon police---
Wednesday, 8:43 p.m., at CCNO, Ashley Rodriguez, 28, Napoleon, was served warrants.
Paulding sheriff---
Thursday, 11:10 a.m., on Ohio 637, north of County Road 108 in Jackson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Steven Coble, 71, Ottawa, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:47 p.m., on County Road 143, north of County Road 218 in Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ricky Turner, 61, Van Wert, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Oct. 6, 12:25 p.m., at 04114 County Road 16, Clinton Township, Philip Roth, 30, 04114 County Road 16, reported that during the evening hours someone burned to the ground his mailbox and post. After investigation deputies could not determine a suspect. The mailbox and post are valued at $250. Deputy also reported there was a similar call on Oct. 5 at 07617 County Road 19.
Tuesday, 7:55 p.m., on Ohio 66 in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Laurie Ricker, 59, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:15 a.m., on County Road E in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brayden Tilley, 20, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., on County Road 19 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kevin York, 32, Pettisville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 12:56 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Airport Highway, a northbound vehicle driven by Robert Schmitz, 34, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Carmelita Smith, 67, Delta. Smith had possible injuries as a result of the crash, but was not treated. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Schmitz was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Fire
Continental---
Friday, about 4:25 p.m., firefighters from Oakwood and Continental were called to a combine and field fire in the vicinity of Putnam County Road 25, south of Road C.
