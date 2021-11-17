• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 6:19 p.m., at milepost 6 on U.S. 127 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Erin Finfrock, 38, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Sunday, 6:05 p.m., at milepost 11 on Ohio 49 in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Kaleb Tingle, 18, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 9:58 p.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 249 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Adelyn Ruoff, 17, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 8:24 p.m., at milepost 27 on U.S. 24 in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Tristan Birks, 18, 23436 Breckler Road, was side-swiped by a vehicle driven by Kevin Osmulski, 31, Lebanon, Tenn. Both vehicle s had moderate damage and Osmulski was cited for a violation of driving in a marked lane.
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 11, 8:27 p.m., at 100 Lakeview Drive, Lawrence Steele, 45, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 9:45 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Manessa Gamble, 29, Defiance, was issued a warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas.
Saturday, 10:39 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Duane White, 62, Fayette, was issued a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Sunday, 11:49 a.m., at Lake and Seevers roads in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Zaccary Brickel, 21, 4017 Buckskin Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 5:29 p.m., on Harris Road just south of Mansfield Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Adam Subasic, 27, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Friday, 9:43 p.m., at Sessions Avenue and Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Stone Bowles, 23, 7640 Ohio 15 Lot 28 struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Grant Booth, 23, 910 Latty St., causing light damage to both vehicles. Bowles was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 7:08 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Vollmer, 42, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 4:55 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Mary Dewit, 89, Napoleon, was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Matthew Miller, 39, Spencerville. Dewit's vehicle had heavy damage and Miller's had light damage. Dewit was cited with failure to yield right of way to a through highway.
Monday, 5:33 p.m., on County Road 19 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Mark Foth, 43, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 5:37 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Jacqueline Petruney, 56, McClure, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:14 p.m., at milepost 37 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Brickel, 52, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding Sheriff
Nov. 11, 7 p.m., on County Road 232 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Villarreal, 35, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 8 p.m., on U.S. 127 approximately 500 feet south of County Road 424 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Jaden Minck, 16, Cecil, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 12:20 a.m., on Ohio 111 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by John Medford, 26, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 2:45 p.m., at milepost 12 on U.S. 24 in Crane Township in the eastbound lanes, an eastbound vehicle driven by Norbert Balomona, 37, Tarrant, Texas, drove off the left side of the roadway, crossed the grassy median, crossed the westbound lanes, went through a ditch and up an exit ramp embankment before coming to rest. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Balomona was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 6 p.m., on Ohio 637 in Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Dennis Miller, 70, Grover Hill, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Friday, 2:13 p.m., on Ohio 2 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Nancy Kuehne, 91, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon Police
Friday, 10:08 a.m., at 398 S. Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Charlene Marquardt, 71, Delta, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Michael Reeves, 64, Wauseon, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Both individuals were taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Centers for possible injuries. Marquardt was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Williams Sheriff
Nov. 9, 11:25 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Tyler Costilla, 19, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
