• Police reports

Defiance Police

Thursday, 10:26 a.m., the theft of mail and packages was reported in the 700 block of Summit Street.

Friday, 11:49 a.m., Steve L. Brown, 51, Paulding, was arrested on a bench warrant out of Paulding County.

Friday, 12:25 p.m., Jose Alvarado, 26, Napoleon, was arrested on a bench warrant out of Paulding County.

Defiance Sheriff

Monday, 5:55 p.m., Michael Ankney, 44, Hicksville, was charged with failure to confine a dog.

