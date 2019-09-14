• Police reports
Defiance Police
Thursday, 10:26 a.m., the theft of mail and packages was reported in the 700 block of Summit Street.
Friday, 11:49 a.m., Steve L. Brown, 51, Paulding, was arrested on a bench warrant out of Paulding County.
Friday, 12:25 p.m., Jose Alvarado, 26, Napoleon, was arrested on a bench warrant out of Paulding County.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 5:55 p.m., Michael Ankney, 44, Hicksville, was charged with failure to confine a dog.
