• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 4:49 a.m., on Arrowsmith Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Tonia Woods, 41, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Defiance Police
April 8, 6:10 p.m., at 900 North Clinton Street, a bicycle operated by Richard Jimenez, 66, 869 McKinley St., northbound on the sidewalk was struck by a vehicle entering onto North Clinton Street, driven by Victor Velez, 34, 523 Ravine Ave. Jimenez was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injury. Velez was cited with driving without complying with license reinstatement requirements.
Saturday, 8:15 p.m., West Sessions Avenue and North Clinton Street in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Henry Hernandez, 47, 205 Northfield Avenue, was struck in the front by a vehicle driven by John Galan, 41, 616 Nicholas St. Galan was cited with improperly backing his vehicle in traffic. Damage to Hernandez' vehicle was light. No damage reported to Galan's vehicle.
Wednesday, 6:22 p.m., at 471 Pontiac Drive, officers were called for a disturbance. Brandy Bratt, 30, same addressed was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Bratt was taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 12:25 a.m., at 1305 Jackson Ave., officers were called for a suspicious person. Damien Bremmer, 27, 1047 S. Clinton St., was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication and taken to CCNO.
Henry County Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:32 p.m., on U.S. 24 at mile post 50.4 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Amber Palmer, 37, Toledo, was traveling in the passing lane and was forced off the road by an unidentified vehicle that left the scene before deputies arrived. Palmer's vehicle blew a tire and stopped on the south side of the roadway.
Thursday, 6:26 a.m., at County Road 24 and Ohio 34 in Henry County's Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Street Jr., 43, 1119 Hopkins St., failed to yield at a posted stop sign. Street's vehicle proceeded to strike a vehicle driven by Marc Houts, 61, Napoleon. Houts was taken by Ridgeville Rescue to Henry County Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injury. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Street was cited for not yielding at a stop sign.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 12:44 a.m., at 232 E. Elm St., a vehicle driven by Amber Lange, 41, Wauseon, struck the rear of a parked vehicle owned by Reuben Villanueva, Archbold. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Lange was treated at the scene for suspected minor injury, and cited with assured clear distance ahead.
