• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 5:10 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Roxana Vargas, 52, Glendale, Ariz., left the roadway and struck a ditch. No damage to the vehicle. Vargas was cited with not controlling the vehicle.
Monday, 3:33 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Maria Culler, 35, Liberty Center, left the roadway on the left side of the road, struck a utility pole and flipped over several times, coming to rest on its top. Culler was taken by Defiance EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injury. She was cited with not controlling the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Tuesday, 5:04 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Thalia Perez, 18, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Defiance Sheriff
April 11, 10:40 a.m., on County Road 100 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Nathan Miller, age unknown, Edgerton, swerved to miss a vehicle that entered the roadway from a private drive. Miller's vehicle struck a mailbox and came to rest at 7634 Scott Road. Damage to the vehicle was moderate. Miller was cited with not controlling the vehicle.
Defiance Police
April 14, 12:30 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue just before the Ginter Road intersection, a vehicle driven by Elena Barajas, 22, 316 E. Rosewood Ave., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
April 15, 11:40 p.m., on East River Drive just east of High Street, a vehicle driven by Nina Rivera, 52, 625 Division St., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Friday, 3:23 p.m., at Clinton Street and Carter Avenue, a vehicle driven by J. T. McCavit, 45, Sherwood was stopped at a red light in front of a second vehicle driven by Britni Elliott, 32, 19072 Powers Road. A third vehicle, driven by David Roman, 67, 204 Hopkins St., struck the rear bumper of Elliott's vehicle, and Elliott's vehicle striking McCavit's. Damage to McCavit's vehicle was light, the other two vehicles had moderate damage. Roman was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 5:20 p.m., at Clinton and Sunday streets, a vehicle driven by Valydia Sylva, 23, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Natalie Fisher, 26, 1780 S. Clinton St. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Fisher was cited with not yielding the right of way when turning left.
Saturday, 4:01 p.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jana Willms, 41, 12666 Dohoney Road, was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Alexander Canales, 16, Paulding. Damage to both vehicles was light. Canales was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 6:17 p.m., on North Clinton Street near George Isaac Drive, a vehicle driven by Connie Dean, 59, Montpelier, attempted to merge into the left lane and was struck by a vehicle driven by Nicole Connerton, 27, 548 Pontiac Drive Apt. G. Damage to both vehicles was moderate. Dean was cited with not driving in a designated lane.
Wednesday, 1:32 p.m., at 1756 S. Clinton St., officers responded to a suspicious person report and Java Barnwell, 56, 1655 Road 232, Cecil, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas for contempt of court. No bond was set. She was taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 12:19 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by David Flores, 49, Holgate, lost control and drifted across the center line, off the roadway and into a ditch, flipped over before coming to rest upright in a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Flores was cited with not controlling the vehicle.
Saturday, 8:45 p.m., on County Road V in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Sydney Miller, 18, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Monday, 10:16 a.m., at County Road S and County Road 10, a vehicle driven by Margaret Whitman, 68, Liberty Center, struck a farm vehicle driven by Nathan Gerken, 27, Ridgeville Corners. Damage was light to Gerken's vehicle but heavy to Whitman's. Whitman was cited with not yielding right of way at a stop sign.
Wednesday, 7:34 a.m., on the U.S. 24 off ramp to Ohio 109 northbound, a vehicle driven by Shantel Collins, 32, 1240 Jackson Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by a Matthew Stemmer, 24, Byesville. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Wednesday, 7:46 a.m., at 821 S. Perry St., as a vehicle driven by Kojo Lewis, 50, Colorado Springs, Colo., pulled into the Henry County Fairgrounds to make a U-turn, the vehicle struck the horse barn causing light damage to the vehicle and the barn. The barn is property of the Henry County Commissioners, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon and maintained by Henry County Agricultural Society.
Wednesday, 7:51 a.m., on County Road 424 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Symara Hagerman, 17, Holgate, slid on an icy roadway, went off the south side of the roadway and struck a guardrail before careening into a fire hydrant, a large rock and coming to rest in a barn. Hagerman was taken by family members to a family doctor for treatment of possible injury. The vehicle had heavy damage and Hagerman was cited with not having reasonable control of the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 3:25 a.m., at 151 Bradford Ave., Austin Alvarado, 20, Napoleon, was arrested for criminal trespassing and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., at Ohio 613 and County Road 151 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Tristin Knott, 25, Continental attempted to pass and turn in front of a vehicle driven by Diane Juarez, 61, Paulding. Knott's vehicle struck Juarez vehicle in the front. Damage to both vehicles was light. Knott was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Wauseon Police
April 15, 2:27 p.m., on North Ottokee Street, a vehicle driven by Kathleen Wesche, 44, Wauseon, stopped in traffic to make a left turn when a vehicle driven by John Felix, 60, Fayette, struck the back of Wesche’s vehicle. Felix was cited with assured clear distance ahead. Damage to the vehicles was moderate.
Sunday, 1:44 p.m., at North Shoop Avenue and Elm Street, a vehicle driven by Sunny Vielma, 16, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Rebecca Stuckey, 42, Wauseon. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Vielma was cited with running a red light.
Monday, 12:06 p.m., on North Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Billy Robinson, 63, Toledo, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Linda Burkholder, 54, Wauseon. Damage was light to Burkholder's vehicle, none reported to Robinson's.
• Fire
Miller City
Fire — Friday, 3:20 p.m., at 15195 Ohio 15 in Miller City, firefighters from the Miller City Fire Department were called to fire in a wooded area.
McClure
Fire — Monday, 3:02 p.m., on County Road 7, McClure Fire was called for a fire caused by arcing power lines that had fallen on a metal roof. All occupants of the building had gotten out safely. Liberty Center Fire was called for mutual aid.
Sherwood
Fire — Tuesday, 11:09 a.m., at 11767 Huber Road, Sherwood, firefighters from Farmer Township Fire Department were called to a grass fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.