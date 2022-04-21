Defiance Police---

Friday, 10:30 a.m., at 1555 N. Clinton St., Selena Medina, 26, 4204 Rolling Meadows Boulevard, was arrested for criminal trespassing and released with a summons.

Saturday, 6:01 a.m., at 597 Jadine Drive, Christina Hoffman, 44, 597 Jadine Drive, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Henry Sheriff---

Monday, 12:16 p.m., at 310 E. Maple St., Liberty Center, Justin Butler, 41, Liberty Center, was arrested for domestic violence and endangering children and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 4:17 p.m., at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Matt Renour, 42, McClure, was arrested at Henry County Hospital and taken to CCNO for a probation violation.

Tuesday, 9:49 p.m., on County Road M in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Brett Freeman, 57, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Napoleon Police---

Friday, 4:04 p.m., at the U.S. 24 westbound off-ramp at the intersection of Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Janet Price, 65, Evansport, struck a vehicle driven by Shawnielle Demaline, 32, Wauseon. Price was cited for assured clear distance ahead and her vehicle had moderate damage. Demaline's vehicle had light damage.

Sunday, 1:32 p.m., at Carey and Scott streets, a vehicle driven by Karlee Jones, 18, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jacinda Hoffman, 45, Liberty Center, and caused light damage to both vehicles.

Monday, 9:07 a.m., at 1819 Oakwood Ave., Francis MacDonald, 65, Dearborn Heights, Mich., was served a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 5:10 p.m., on Banner School Road, Dillon Long, 23, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant and he posted bond.

Paulding Sheriff---

Wednesday, 7 a.m., on County Road 107 south of Township Road 82 in Blue Creek Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Keith Rydell, 46, Van Wert, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

• Fires

Defiance---

Fire — Tuesday, 8:12 p.m., at 14839 Power Dam Road, firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were dispatched for a rubbish fire near a wooded area. Upon arrival, firefighters observed that some railroad ties had ignited due to a burning trash in a burn barrel. Fire was extinguished and firefighters returned to service at 9:10 p.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments