Area police reports

Wednesday, 9:45 a.m., at Ohio 15 and U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound Pahl Ready-Mix concrete truck driven by Michael McDowell, 32, Hamilton, Ind., attempted to back up and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Duane Short, 76, Archbold. Short's vehicle had moderate damage and the concrete truck had light damage. McDowell was cited for improper backing.
Defiance sheriff---
Wednesday, 3:31 a.m., on Openlander Road, north of Buckskin Road in Mark Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Deanna Ankney, 77, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Sunday, 1:38 p.m., at the traffic circle at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, a southbound vehicle driven by John Sindel, 74, 25046 Watson Road, struck a vehicle already in the circle driven by Makayla Branham, 21, 1395 Ayersville Ave. Branham's vehicle had heavy damage and Sindel's had light damage. Sindel was cited for failure to yield.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 5:27 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Miguel Gomez, 21, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 8:43 p.m., on County Road U in Freedom Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kristen Krueger, 43, Liberty Center, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding sheriff---
Tuesday, 7:35 p.m., on Ohio 613, west of County Road 71 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Mansfield, 25, Latty, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 5:28 a.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 613 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cassandra Richardson, 23, Paulding, attempted to turn left and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Noah Reel, 22, Paulding. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Reel was cited for failure to yield.
Wauseon police---
Tuesday, 9:14 a.m., at Linfoot Street and Old Orchard Drive, an eastbound vehicle on Linfoot Street, driven by Lori Sievert, 57, Delta, attempted to turn left onto Orchard Drive and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Beau Reeder, 18, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage and Reeder was cited for failure to yield.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.