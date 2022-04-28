• Area police reports
State Patrol---
Friday, 6:20 a.m., on Scott Road in Defiance County's Farmer Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kay Fritch, 53, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 11:14 a.m., at milepost 23 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a semi driven by Ehab Alsamarrai, 50, Sterling Heights, Mich., was disabled when it ran over plastic debris that wrapped around the drive shaft and caused damage.
Saturday, 12:35 p.m., at milepost 22 on U.S. 24 in Defiance, a westbound vehicle driven by William Schwind Jr., 79, Toledo, sustained functional damage when it struck a ladder in the roadway.
Monday, 2:55 p.m., on Second Street, a marked police cruiser driven by Robert Orta, 35, Defiance, backed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Henry Ferguson, age unavailable, 700 Kiser Road. Both vehicles had light damage.
Defiance Sheriff---
Sunday, 9:40 p.m., on Steinmaier Road, west of Harris Road in Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Noah Tracy, 21, 13948 Fruit Ridge Road, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police---
April 18, 12:40 p.m., at 1111 N. Clinton St., Austin Dalton, 20, 9020 Christy Road, was cited for disorderly conduct.
April 18, 7:40 p.m., at 631 Moss St., Jose Roque III, 50, 631 Moss St., was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and taken to CCNO.
April 20, 3:09 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Lucas Rittenhouse, 38, 103 Riverside Drive, was served a warrant and taken to CCNO.
April 21, 4:57 a.m., at 1001 Latty St., Roger Starr, 38, no known address, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and burglary and taken to CCNO.
April 21, 9:37 a.m., on Terrawenda Drive, north of Westgate Drive, a northbound vehicle driven by Kevin Athy, 67, 1575 Terrawenda Drive, sustained light damage when it struck mailboxes at 1527, 1520 and 1504 Terrawenda Drive. Athy was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 8:46 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Scott Healy, 31, Napoleon, was served a warrant.
Saturday, 3:41 p.m., at 895 Webster St., an eastbound golf cart, driven by Rudolfo Salinas, 1203 Ottawa Ave., struck the side of a parked, occupied vehicle driven by Michaela Gilliam, 701 Webster St. No citations issued and both vehicles had light damage.
Monday, 4:24 p.m., at 665 Perry St., Bradley Thompson, 47, 420 Highland St., was served a bond for failure to appear. He posted bond and was released.
Tuesday, 8:56 p.m., on Ginter Road, north of West Sherwood Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Beau Branham, 28, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Henry Sheriff---
Monday, 1:17 p.m., at 120 W. North St., Liberty Center, Courtney Baldwin, 28, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police---
Saturday, 8:44 p.m., at Lagrange and Scott streets, a vehicle driven by Noelle Sprow, 16, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Robert Jablonski, 31, Swanton. Both vehicles had light damage.
Paulding Sheriff---
Thursday, 6:55 a.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road 133 in Emerald Township, a westbound semi driven by Nicholas Hildbold, 38, Warren, Mich., struck a northbound vehicle driven by Matthew Burk, 21, Cecil. Burk was treated at the scene by Paulding EMS for possible injury. Both vehicles were disabled by the accident. Burk was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Thursday, 5:13 p.m., at County roads 111 and 117 in Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey Welker, 55, Ohio City, sustained light damage when it left the roadway and struck a ditch.
Thursday, 11:24 p.m., at Fifth and Walnut streets, Oakwood, a southbound vehicle driven by Monica Maag, 50, 1119 Wayne Ave., Defiance, sustained functional damage when it attempted to back up and backed over a street sign. Maag was cited for improper starting and backing.
Friday, 9:02 p.m., on County Road 143, north of Township Road 236 in Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Annie Rose, 21, 27716 Flory Road, Defiance, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 11:36 p.m., on County Road 424, east of County Road 105 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jessica Hall, 34, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
• Fire
Defiance---
Fire — Wednesday, 5:52 a.m., at 1421 Ralston Ave., firefighters from Noble Township Fire Department were called for a report of smoke in Newman's Carryout. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a light haze of smoke but no fire. A furnace malfunction was suspected and management was advised to have an HVAC technician check furnace operation.
