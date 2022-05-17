• Area police reports
State Patrol---
Thursday, 7:50 a.m., at Domersville and Banner School roads in Defiance County's Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Portia Dodd, 31, 1122 S. Clinton St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Carmela Castaneda, 17, 65 Lakeview Drive, which then struck a vehicle driven by Alexis Hamilton, 17, Hicksville, and struck a vehicle driven by Emily Wiseman, 33, 21313 Hammersmith Road. Wiseman's vehicle had light damage and the other three vehicles had to be towed from the scene. Hamilton was taken by Defiance Rescue to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected minor injuires, Castaneda was taken by Richland Township EMS to Mercy Defiance for suspected injuries, and Dodd and 5-year-old passenger, Anthony Dodd were taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional by Jewell EMS for suspected minor injuries. Dodd was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 2:49 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Holly Layman, 42, Montpelier, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jonelle Bray, 51, Montpelier. Both vehicles had light damage and Layman was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 3:30 p.m., at milepost 8 on Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jeffery Schroeder, 53, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 9:33 p.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Zane Laurin, 19, 735 Washington Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Bruce Schwiebert, 53, Holgate. Schwiebert has suspected minor injuries but was not transported. Laurin was cited for assured clear distance ahead and his vehicle was disabled. Schwiebert's vehicle had light damage.
Sunday, 4:51 p.m., on Openlander Road in Defiance County's Mark Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Chad Wonderly, 41, Sherwood, sustained disabling damage when it overturned in the roadway. Wonderly was taken by Sherwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected serious injuries.
Defiance Sheriff---
Thursday, 10:31 p.m., on Stever Road, north of Flory Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by William Eisenman, 34, 21295 Kammeyer Road, sustained light damage when a deer struck the passenger's side.
Friday, 11:32 p.m., on Ohio 2, west of Cemetery Road in Farmer Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tyler Costilla, 20, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 1:19 a.m., on Openlander Road, north of Lockwood Road in Mark Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Dakota Shaffer, 18, Ney, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police---
May 10, 8:32 a.m., at Clinton and Sunday streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Krsystyna Kawabata, 68, 45 Lakeview Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kristen Stelzer, 36, 14742 Ohio 111, and caused light damage to both vehicles. Kawabata was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
May 10, 2:50 p.m., at Clinton and High streets, Titus Rigg, 21, Defiance, was walking across Clinton Street when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Amy Crumrine, 47, Holgate. Rigg was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected minor injuries. Crumrine left the scene after the accident but returned.
Thursday, 11:19 a.m., at Douglas and Second streets, a vehicle driven by Kevin Godwin, 57, Waynesboro, Ga., was stopped at a red light when a semi began to turn right. In order to give room to the semi, Godwin backed his vehicle into a vehicle driven by Jennifer Schwiebert, 46, 618 Jefferson Ave., and caused light damage to Schwiebert's vehicle. There was not reported damage to Godwin's vehicle. He was cited for improper starting and backing.
Friday, 5:16 p.m., on Williams Street, east of Grove Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Eliseo Hernandez, 16, 946 Riverside Drive, was struck by a vehicle driven by Jonathan Hoffman, 29, 1415 Mustang Drive. Both vehicles had light damage and Hoffman was cited for failure to yield from a private parking to a roadway.
Saturday, 6:06 p.m., on Westgate Drive, north of Emblanche Drive, a vehicle driven by Cynthia Rocha, 35, 735 Washington Ave., backed from a private drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by Starks Phs, Inc., Bryan. Both vehicles had light damage and Rocha was cited for improper starting and backing.
Henry Sheriff---
Thursday, 2:34 a.m., on U.S. 24, near County Road P in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Edward Williams, 73, Swanton, was disabled and had to be towed from the scene after striking a deer.
Friday, 9:53 a.m., at 417 W. Main St., Deshler, Michael Reynolds, 43, Ottawa, was arrested for three counts of criminal damaging, and assault and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 10:47 a.m., at Ohio 109 and Mary Ann Street in Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by Casey Vanorder, 59, Liberty Center, drove off the roadway, struck a pole, a fire hydrant and a trash can that was pushed into a parked vehicle. Vanorder's vehicle had moderate damage and he was cited for failure to control and driving under suspension.
Friday, 8:24 p.m., at 149 County Road S-14, Napoleon, Whitney Kretz, 38, Napoleon, was cited for cruelty to animals.
Saturday, 3:57 p.m., at milepost 39 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tadd Moore Sr., 54, Napoleon, was struck by an unidentified vehicle that passed on the right berm. The vehicle then fled the scene and Moore's vehicle had light damage.
Saturday, 9:30 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Siegel, 41, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 12:29 a.m., at milepost 35 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Alexis Deffenbaugh, 23, Holland, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 5:26 p.m., at 813 U.S. 6, Ridgeville Corners, Justin Genot, 31, Stryker, was cited for OVI in a driving complaint stop.
Napoleon Police---
Friday, 6:55 a.m., at 283 Patricia Ave., Adam Bland, 44, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 3:49 p.m., at 1290 Independence Drive, Derek Guerra, 29, Napoleon, was arrested for a protection order violation and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 7:31 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), Derek Guerra, 29, Napoleon, was served a warrant.
Paulding Sheriff---
Sunday, 5:40 a.m., on Ohio 637, 1/2 mile north of Township Road 106 in Jackson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by David Shultz, 60, 708 Elbert St., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
