• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 5:28 a.m., at milepost 2 on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a semi driven by Stephen Atteberry, 61, Xenia, Ill., was disabled when it left he roadway, struck a ditch and overturned on the roadway. Atteberry was treated by Payne EMS for suspected minor injuries and was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 7:52 a.m., at 500 S. Clinton St., Apt. 1, Billy Evans, 38, same address, was served a bench warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 3:26 p.m., on U.S. 6 between Haley Street and Ohio 65 in McClure, a vehicle driven by Francis Sanders, 43, Fort Wayne, attempted to turn left and struck a vehicle driven by Kody Sterner, 21, Millville, N.J. Sterner had possible injuries but was not transported. Sanders was cited with failure to yield right of way on a left turn. Both vehicles were disabled in the accident.
Tuesday, 7:09 a.m., on County Road 424 in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Holly Buczko, 33, Swanton, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 5:07 p.m., at 2-926 Ohio 6, Kevin Jenkins, 42, Indiana, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant and taken to CCNO.
