• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, midnight, at milepost 28 on the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County's Franklin Township, an eastbound semi driven by William Lauth, 63, Hammonton, N.J., struck the rear of a semi driven by Rameil Muldrew, 24, Kansas City, Mo. Lauth was taken by Archbold EMS to Mercy-St. Vincent, Toledo, for suspected serious injuries and Muldrew was taken by Fulton County EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Lauth's vehicle had disabling damage and Muldrew's trailer had functional damage. Lauth was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 7:24 p.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 15 in Williams County's Pulsaki Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Devyn Walker, 16, Montpelier, struck the rear of a southbound vehicle driven by Ronnie Curtis, 54, Toledo. Walker's vehicle then crossed over the center line and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Tyler Bowden, 24, Bryan. Bowden's vehicle continued off the roadway and caught fire. Bowden and Curtis were treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for possible injuries. Walker was cited with assured clear distance ahead. Bowden was cited for driving under suspension.
Wednesday, 2 p.m., on U.S. 127 north of County Road J in Williams County's Brady Township, a 2013 Kenworth tanker truck driven by Stephen Sliwinksi, no age given, Sebawaing, Mich., went off the roadway and struck a guardrail, rupturing the tank and spilling a large amount of granulated sugar onto the roadway.
Friday, midnight, at milepost 15 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound semi driven by Ronnie Myers, 73, Battle Creek, Mich., left the south side of the roadway and lost its load, damaging a fence. The semi had disabling damage and Myers was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police
Jan. 19, 3:24 p.m., on Karnes Avenue near Haig Street, pedestrian, Parker Schafer, 10, 218 Corwin St., was chasing a ball into the road and was struck by a vehicle driven by Candace Berner, 51, 1411 S. Jackson Ave. Schafer was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Monday, 7:31 a.m., at Second and Degler streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Rudy Hernandez, 51, 763 Harrison Ave., attempted to exit the Kroger parking lot and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Guillermo Esparza, 48, Fort Wayne. Timothy Leahy, 19, 534 Degler St. Apt. 7, a passenger in Hernandez' vehicle, sustained possible injuries from the accident but was not treated. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Hernandez was cited for failure to yield from a private drive.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:53 a.m., at 330 E. Main St., Deshler, Michel Eigsti, 43, and Cherilynn Eigisti, 50, both of same address, were both charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 3:55 p.m., at milepost 36 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Timothy Bonk, 22, Milan, Mich., attempted to pass a semi driven by Bryce Steckley, 27, Auburn, Ind. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage when Bonk's vehicle struck the semi. Bonk was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 5:18 p.m., at Mary Ann Street and North East Street, Liberty Center, a southbound vehicle driven by Leon West V, 27, McClure, sustained disabling damage when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and a tree. West was cited with failure to control.
Thursday, 1:56 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Bartlow Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Michael Anderson, 25, Napoleon, sustained functional damage when it slid off the icy roadway into a water-filled ditch.
Thursday, 5:13 p.m., at milepost 37 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Veronica Villalobos, 54, 1820 Sherwood Drive, Defiance, drove off the roadway and struck a ditch due to road conditions. She was taken by Napoleon EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Friday, 5:50 a.m., at 06401 Ohio 18 in Bartlow Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cameren Schwiebert, 24, Hamler, sustained disabling damage when it drove off the roadway into a snowdrift and struck a culvert. Schwiebert was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 9:41 a.m., on Ohio 281 approaching County Road 16 in Flatrock Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Heather Wolfrum, 51, 28675 Ayersville Road Apt. B, sustained disabling damage when it slid off the icy roadway and into a ditch.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 7:20 p.m., on County Road R, a vehicle driven by Judy Disumma, 75, Holland, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 9:17 p.m., at milepost 41 on U.S. 24, a westbound vehicle driven by Charles Krueger, 43, Liberty Center, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 5:56 p.m., at Washington and Perry streets, an eastbound semi driven by Rodney Karl, 47, Mansfield, attempted to turn south and struck a utility pole which damaged two flag holders on the pole. The semi had light damage and Karl was cited for truck off route.
Wednesday, 8:22 p.m., at milepost 40 on U.S. 24, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jose Carlton, 21, Warren, Mich., left the roadway into the median and remained partially on the roadway. A semi driven by Garry Ayers, 43, Indianapolis, and another driven by Ajay Devgan, 27, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, came to a stop because of the accident. A third semi driven by Dorinvil Kepler, 37, West Palm Beach, Fla., struck and pushed Ayers' semi into Devgan's. Kepler's vehicle had functional damage and the trailer of Ayers' vehicle had disabling damage.
Wednesday, 11:29 p.m., at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Tyler McCabe, 27, address unknown, was arrested on a warrant.
Wednesday, 11:45 p.m., at U.S. 24 and Banner School Road, Joshua Weber, 28, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. He posted bond and was released.
Friday, 3:32 a.m., at Ohio 108 and Church Street, Dakota Embry, 23, Napoleon, was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Jan. 27, 8:49 p.m., at 501 N. Main St., Cecil, deputies were called to the residence to investigate multiple gunshots to the house. No suspect charged and the investigation is ongoing.
Jan. 28, 11:27 p.m., on U.S. 127 south of County Road 180 in Crane Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jessie Schlueter, 35, Paulding, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Emerald Township, a westbound semi driven by Bashir Cumar, 34, Minneapolis, Minn., sustained disabling damage when it slid off the roadway and jack-knifed. Cumar was cited with failure to control.
• Fires
Cecil
Fire — at 14367 County Road 232, Cecil, firefighters from Paulding Fire and EMS, Auglaize, Cecil and Sherwood fire departments were called for a structure fire.
