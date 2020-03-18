• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 8:05 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Desirae Hutchison, 24, Edon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 9:21 a.m., on May Road in Defiance Township, a raised bed on a Defiance Township dump truck driven by Brian Grant, 51, 15168 Williams Road, pulled down a power line. The vehicle was not damaged.
Monday, 11:33 p.m., Tyler Reynolds, 32, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 11:35 p.m., Michael Gonzales, 45, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 11:37 p.m., Ruby Elkins, 29, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 11:37 p.m., Jonathon Freed, 47, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Tuesday, 1:02 p.m., Derion Neal, 22, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Friday, 5:51 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen in the city to officers at the police department.
Saturday, 3:14 p.m., Stephen Schomaeker, 24, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Dotterer Street.
Monday, 12:33 p.m., Jasmine Double, 18, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 3:13 p.m., a break-in was reported in an outbuilding in the 00900 block of County Road J, Napoleon. Nothing was reported stolen.
Tuesday, 8:30 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Rheinheimer, 30, Paulding, struck a road-closed sign after the driver reportedly had a medical issue. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 12:41 p.m., a fraud complaint was reported in the 200 block of Brownell Avenue.
Monday, 1:41 p.m., Brant Ward, 29, Napoleon, was arrested on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 6:03 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1850 E. Second St.
