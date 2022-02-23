• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 3:20 p.m., at 14661 County Road 138 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Rolando Leal, 35, Paulding, backed from a private residence and struck a vehicle driven by Ronald Sierer, 66, Paulding. Both vehicles had functional damage and Leal was cited with failure to yield right of way to oncoming traffic.
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 15, 3:30 a.m., on Ridenour Road south of Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Farmer Township, a southbound vehicle driven by James Sours, 18, Harlan, Ind., was disabled when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and left the roadway on the east side where it came to rest in a field. Sours was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 8:55 a.m., on Krouse Road north of Kiser Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jerad McDowell, 20, 20185 Kiser Road, was disabled when it struck a patch of ice, went off the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole and continued until impact with the pilings of the U.S. 24 overpass. McDowell was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police
Feb. 16, 5:30 a.m., at 706 Kentner St. near Division Street, a vehicle driven by Amy Elston, 45, 706 Kentner St., backed from a residence and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Keara Williams, Continental. Both vehicles had light damage and Elston was cited with improper starting and backing.
Feb. 16, 11:37 a.m., at Fifth and Perry streets, a Spyker Contracting vehicle driven by Jakob Maxwell, 20, 1431 S. Jackson Ave., struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by the U.S. Government, Cleveland. Maxwell's vehicle had light damage and the government vehicle had functional damage to the driver's side front end. Maxwell was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Feb. 16, 12:36 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St. south of the Walmart/Lowe's entrance, a northbound vehicle Heather Fenter, 37, 06909 N. Ohio 66 Lot 14, struck a vehicle driven by Brianna Mack, 23, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage and Fenter was cited with crossing over a marked lane.
Thursday, 11:47 a.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jaclyn Juarez, 37, 709 Hopkins St., sideswiped a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Rose Stanton, Continental. Both vehicles had light damage.
Friday, 12:32 p.m., at North Clinton Street and Stadium Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Alisha Trausch, 40, Hicksville, struck a vehicle driven by Gregory Nowakowski, 57, Temperance, Mich. Both vehicles had light damage and Trausch was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
Sunday, 7:09 a.m., on Sherwood Avenue approaching Rosewood Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Ciara Jefferson, 19, 15636 Sponseller Road, sustained light damage when it struck a mailbox. Jefferson was cited with failure to control.
Sunday, 11:35 a.m., at North Clinton Street and College Place Drive, a vehicle driven by Janice Bechtel, 66, 809 Washington Ave., cut the turn short and struck a street sign. There was light damage to the vehicle and she was cited with failure to control.
Sunday, 12:29 p.m., on the roundabout at Cleveland Avenue, a vehicle driven by Vincent Lopez, 18, 919 Jefferson Ave., was in the roundabout when it was struck by a vehicle driven by Daniel Mesker, 63, 1602 Ayersville Ave. Both vehicles had light damage and Mesker was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Monday, 4:07 p.m., on South Jefferson Avenue near Oak Pointe Lane, a westbound vehicle driven by Craig Rau, 40, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., Apt. 10, struck a vehicle driven by Tammy Fedele, 54, 23568 Breckler Road. Both vehicles had functional damage and Rau was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 2:26 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Zachary Tipton, 42, no address given, was served a warrant for unauthorized use.
Tuesday, 1:12 a.m., at 777 Scott St., Kody Osborne, 26, Swanton, was arrested on a warrant from the Henry County Sheriff's Office and transferred to custody there.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 7:23 p.m., on Ohio 613 east of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Workman, 41, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:23 p.m., on County Road 232 east of County Road 143 in Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Noah Arnett, 22, 18310 Road 143, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:29 p.m., on Ohio 424 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Dennis Dempsey, 66, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5:18 a.m., on Ohio 500 east of Township Road 11 in Benton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Clevenger, 43, Payne, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding Police
Monday, 3:25 p.m., at 756 Woodring Ave., a vehicle driven by Russell Armstrong, 62, Paulding, backed from a residence and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Marguarite Brown, Paulding. Both vehicles had light damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.