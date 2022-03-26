• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 7:50 p.m., at Ohio 15 and Watson Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by David Degler, 59, 26492 Hoffman Road, struck a vehicle driven by Tori Chapman, 16, 23197 Watson Road. Both Degler and Chapman were treated at the scene by Defiance EMS for possible injuries and both vehicles were disabled. Passenger in Degler's vehicle, Karen Degler, 54, 26492 Hoffman Road, was taken by Defiance EMS to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Chapman was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 7:23 a.m., on Glenburg Road north of Bostater Road in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Lovetinsky Jeffery, 49, 6786 Glenburg Road, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 3:50 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Hicksville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Alissa Scranton, 29, Hicksville, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 4:10 p.m., 1804 N. Clinton St., Portia Dodd, 31, 1122 S. Clinton St., was arrested for theft and released.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 7:48 a.m., at Ohio routes 18 and 108 in Holgate, a westbound vehicle driven by Rebecca Keasler, 33, Holgate, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Douglas Hoffman, 42, Holgate. Both vehicles were disabled in the accident and Keasler was cited with failure to yield right of way at the intersection.
Friday, 12:30 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Burwell, 31, Bryan, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:45 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Joshua Drain, 27, Napoleon, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 8:16 a.m., at 00391 County Road E2, Deshler, Elizabeth Hilliard, 19, Deshler, and Michelle Loveday, 39, Deshler, were both charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 7:42 a.m., at Westmoreland and Woodland avenues, a northbound vehicle driven by Desiree Baugh, 27, Bowling Green, attempted a left turn and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Monica Smith, 39, 4504 Trinity Road, Defiance. Smith's vehicle then spun and struck a semi driven by Jamison Smith, 31, Napoleon. Smith's semi had light damage but the other two vehicles were disabled. No injuries reported.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:06 p.m., on Ohio 637 east of County Road 191 in Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jared Yant, 29, 17929 U.S. 24, Defiance, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
