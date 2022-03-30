• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 2:27 p.m., on County Road F in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tim Stull, 61, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 3:56 a.m., at milepost 25 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by James Talbott, 53, Paulding, left the roadway, overturned and struck the raised median. The vehicle was disabled in the accident and Talbott was taken by ProMedica EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 2:34 p.m., on County Road G in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Barbara Williamson, 72, 21163 Kammeyer Road, Defiance, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jodi Grimm, 49, Bryan. Both vehicles had light damage and Williamson was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 6:50 a.m., on County Road 12 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tammra Buenger, 59, Bryan, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 8:40 a.m., on County Road 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Hunter Reece, 21, Napoleon, sustained functional damage when it struck a mailbox with its side mirror. Reece was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 8:34 p.m., at milepost 2 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Hannah Lambright, 19, Toledo, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Friday, 5:04 p.m., at 804 Wayne Ave., Melanie Berry, 40, 804 Wayne Ave., was cited with disorderly conduct and released.
Monday, 7:37 p.m., at Hopkins Street and Jefferson Avenue, Desarea Castillo, 29, Auburn, Ind., was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and released with a summons to appear.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 12:15 p.m., on Township Road P3 in Harrison Township, an eastbound semi driven by Rickey Reinhard, 64, Perrysburg, was disabled when it drove off the south side of the road to avoid a head-on collision and rolled over onto its side.
Monday, 3:04 p.m., on Maple Street east of County Road 8 in Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by Kyle Leatherman, 38, Liberty Center, attempted to back from a private drive into the roadway and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Ruby, 16, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 6:27 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Michael Perkins, 37, Swanton, was served warrants.
Paulding Sheriff
Sunday, 8:23 p.m., on County Road 123 in Broughton, a vehicle driven by Lacey Longstreth, 38, Paulding, attempted to back and struck a vehicle owned by Matthew McBride, Convoy. Both vehicles had light damage.
• Fires
McClure
Fire — Tuesday, noon, firefighters from Damascus Township-McClure Fire Department were dispatched for what appeared to be smoldering embers in the house and moderate smoke throughout. When firefighters arrived they assessed it was a clothing dryer fire.
