• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 2:28 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jessica Barrera, 62, Bryan, attempted to turn into a private drive and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Danny Northcutt, 63, Bryan. Barrera was cited for no turn signal, while Northcutt was cited for passing in a hazardous zone. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Sunday, 7:07 p.m., on County Road 424 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Jackie Morrison, 62, 1224 Powell View Drive, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 7:40 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Amber Hale, 19, New Hampshire, Ohio, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 3:44 p.m., on Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Shane Long, 16, 29009 Bowman Road, pulled from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Jordan Spencer, 25, Toledo. Long was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to Long's vehicle and light to Spencer's.
Monday, 9:14 p.m., on Ohio 15 near Edith Street in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Derrick Schreiber, 32, Continental, struck a mailbox and came to rest down an embankment. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 5:12 p.m., at East Second Street and Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Colton Taylor, 18, Continental, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Brittney Comden, 30, 727 Westwood Drive, after Taylor became distracted by his phone. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 8:41 a.m., Victor Neighbarger, 27, Howard, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 1 p.m., Rachel Silva, 43, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 8:20 p.m., Gustin Camp, 49, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 10:05 a.m., Jeffery Snyder, 55, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 2:24 p.m., a 15-year-old Defiance boy was charged with delinquency by means of possession of tobacco after an alleged incident at Defiance High School, 1755 Palmer Drive.
Wednesday, 2:24 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Lowes, 1831 N. Clinton St.
Wednesday, 2:45 p.m., Daniel Scott, 16, Defiance, was charged with delinquency by means of possession of tobacco after an alleged incident at Defiance High School, 1755 Palmer Drive.
Wednesday, 5:19 p.m., at Domersville Road, near the County Road 424 on-ramp, a vehicle driven by Krystal Markley, 32, Wauseon, struck the rear of stopped vehicle driven by Christopher Mendez, 44, 1733 Hopkins St., pushing it into the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Brenda Correa, 46, 871 McKinley St. Markley was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Markley and Mendez vehicles and light to the Correa vehicle.
Thursday, 12:14 p.m., Bobby Hunt, 37, 816 1/2 Jefferson Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 1:08 p.m., Nicole Lause, 31, Bowling Green, was arrested on a warrant from Tiffin Municipal Court.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:37 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Alex Tolles, 27, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 3:16 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 700 block of Trail Drive.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 11:09 a.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Arturo Pedraza, 64, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sarah Grimsley, 38, Swanton. Pedraza was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
• Fires
Delaware Township
Fire — Thursday, 1:21 a.m., firefighters were called to a wood pile fire at 17743 Lockwood Road.
Jewell
Fire — Thursday, 8:36 a.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at U.S. 24 and Independence Road.
