• Police reports
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 10:39 a.m., a window was reported broken in the 1100 block of Hopkins Street.
Tuesday, 5:18 p.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 900 block of South Clinton Street.
Wednesday, 8:33 p.m., Richard Delgado, 59, 311 Northfield Ave., was charged with OVI and marked lanes following a traffic stop at Grand Avenue and College Place.
Wednesday, 11:23 p.m., a theft of prescription medication was reported in the 800 block of Jackson Avenue.
Thursday, 11:44 a.m., officers reported a possible break-in at a vacant trailer at 844 N. Clinton St.
Hicksville Police
Tuesday, 3:29 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 200 block of Smith Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 10:05 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Krishel Francis, 50, Lithonia, Ga., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 5:56 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, semis driven by David Clark, 64, Curtice, and Jeffery Lambert, 60, Whitehouse, sideswiped each other. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 6:30 a.m., on County Road 7 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Casey Meyer, 44, Delta, struck a dog. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 1:25 p.m., on Deatrick Street, a vehicle driven by Gregg Temple, 45, 24514 Watson Road, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Brandon Notestine, 23, 18588 Blosser Road, Ney. Temple was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 6:48 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Carolyn Smith, 72, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:04 p.m., Michael Baumgartner, 49, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Tuesday, 9:19 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Diana Branham, 60, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 7:54 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Oral Howard, 38, Findlay, struck a ditch and tree. He was taken by Holgate EMS to Defiance Mercy Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 12:18 p.m., on County Road G in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Sue Yee, 41, Holgate, struck a barrel in the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:32 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Jasmine Petty, 29, 700 Jefferson Ave., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Nov. 22, 9:38 a.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Barry Mikko, 56, Adrian, Mich., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Amanda Calvert, 39, Napoleon. Calvert was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was moderate to the Mikko vehicle and heavy to the Calvert vehicle.
Nov. 22, 5:34 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Brett Mason, 27, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Cassie Siler, 21, Napoleon, pushing it into the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by John Carter, 53, Napoleon. Mason was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Mason and Siler vehicles and light to the Carter vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:32 p.m., Michael Baumgartner, 49, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Wednesday, 10:20 a.m., Shawn Lancieri, 33, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 10:58 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 264 Oak Ridge Lane.
Hicksville
Fire — Tuesday, 2:32 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of burning leaves at 106 Greenlawn Drive.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Tuesday, 4:21 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of burning leaves at 06223 Glenburg Road.
Delaware Township
Fire — Wednesday, 9:08 a.m., firefighters were called to 09162 Flickinger Road when a utility pole caught fire and fell on a propane tank. Providing mutual aid were Noble Township and Sherwood fire departments.
