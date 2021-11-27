• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 6:55 p.m., at milepost 24 on Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Ernie Lester, 58, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Jacque Harris, 67, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 1 p.m., at milepost 22 on U.S. 24 in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Mark Sarver, 60, Southfield, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 10:15 p.m., at milepost 9 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Thomas Hauck, 35, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 5:38 p.m., on Fountain Street in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Meyer, 32, Mark Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 3:43 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Kruse, 53, Hamler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Nov. 17, 3:34 p.m., at 903 Sauers Ave., Aaron Johnson Jr., 20, same address, was cited with criminal mischief and released.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 8:13 p.m., at milepost 13 on Ohio 109 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Susan Sonnenberg, 58, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 12:19 a.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 66 in Stryker, Brandon Sprow, 32, Fayette, was charged with disorderly and obstruction. He was taken into custody on a warrant from the Bryan Police Department and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 1:43 a.m., at milepost 38.5 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Mark Matthias, 56, Fairport, N.Y., sustained heavy damage when it struck a semi tire in the roadway.
Wednesday, 3:24 p.m., at Ohio 109 and County Road M in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Cesar Contreras, 49, Bettsville, struck tire debris in the roadway and caused moderate damage to the vehicle. Contreras was cited with an unsafe vehicle and failure to transfer plates.
Wednesday, 6:41 p.m., on County Road 3 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Jenna Jones, 17, Liberty Center, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:51 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Allison Alexander, 25, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Nov. 20, 4:53 p.m., on U.S. 24 under the Industrial Drive overpass in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Joseph Coleman, 17, Grand Blanc, Mich., struck the rear of a semi driven by Ritchie Thiessen, 54, Leamington, Ontario, Canada. Coleman's vehicle left the roadway and came to rest off the roadway with heavy damage. The semi had light damage. Coleman was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries.
Wednesday, 9:48 p.m., at 1429 Scott St., Kelly Jones, 34, Defiance, was charged with falsification.
Wednesday, 10:04 p.m., at 2395 Scott St., Kelly Jones, 34, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 8:45 p.m., at First and Celina streets in Oakwood, an unidentified vehicle struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Dustin Miller, Payne, causing heavy damage to Miller's vehicle. The unidentified vehicle left the scene of the crash.
Tuesday, 11:37 p.m., on County Road 166 east of Township Road 169 in Brown Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Trinity Temple, 21, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., at County roads 63 and 192 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Kendra Spieth, 16, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway, struck small shrubs and came to rest along the Maumee River. Spieth was cited with failure to control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.