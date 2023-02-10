Area police reports

Wednesday, 6:10 a.m., near milepost 0 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brooke Slattman, 20, 895 Downs St., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:35 p.m., near milepost 9 on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Patrick Callaway, 38, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Tuesday, 7:19 a.m., on Domersville Road, near Pinehurst Drive in Richland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kate Mullett, 37, 908 W. Fourth St., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 5:03 p.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Derek Flory, 34, 1610 E. Second St., was in the turning lane when a southbound vehicle driven by Brenda Dotson, 66, 16980 Porter Road, side-swiped it. Both vehicles had light damage and Dotson was cited for a marked lane violation.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 2:57 p.m., near milepost 53.2 on U.S. 24 in Pleasant Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jamen Carson, 18, Redford, Mich., attempted to change lanes and was struck by a semi driven by Rick Herman, 57, Edgerton. Carson's vehicle then struck the rear of another semi driven by Syed Gilani, no age given, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and came to rest off the roadway to the south. Carson's vehicle had heavy damage, Herman's semi had light damage and Gilani's semi had moderate damage. Carson was cited for a marked lane violation.
Wednesday, 5:36 p.m., at 3-677 U.S. 6, McClure, Anthony Woods, 48, Toledo, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 6:37 p.m., at 20-656 County Road X , Ridgeville Corners, John Reeb, 40, Archbold, was arrested for burglary and taken to CCNO.
