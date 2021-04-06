• Police reports
State Patrol
March 29, 5:20 a.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Donovan Brockman, 55, Churubusco, Ind., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
March 30, 1:18 p.m., at Ohio 15 and U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Jose Mora, 41, Bryan struck a vehicle driven Chad Savage, 52, Bryan. Both vehicles then struck a third vehicle driven by Adam Schlecht, 33, Ansonia. Damage to Mora's and Savage's vehicles was heavy. Damage to Schlecht's vehicle was light. Savage was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injury. Mora was cited for a red light violation.
March 30, 4:40 p.m., at Ohio 637 and Ohio 613 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Karen Clark, 64, Boonville, Ind., was struck a vehicle driven by Danny McCorkle, 65, Fort Wayne, Ind. and slid into a third vehicle driven by Lacey Longstreth, 37, Paulding. Clark was taken by Paulding Rescue to Paulding County Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injury. McCorkle was taken by Oakwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injury. Clark was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign. Damage to Clark's and McCorkle's vehicles was heavy; damage to Lonstreth's vehicle was moderate.
March 30, 8:49 p.m., at U.S. routes 6 and 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Kelvin Jackson, 39, Sterling Heights, Mich., struck two vehicles: one driven by Zara McNalley, 19, Edgerton, and the other driven by Lane Shimmoller, 19, Sherwood. McNalley's vehicle then struck Shimmoller's vehicle. Damage to Jackson's vehicle was moderate. McNalley, and passenger, Brendan Hurtt, 18, Bryan, were treated at the scene by Williams county EMS for possible injury. Shimmoller and passenger, Dominick Siebert, 17, Bryan, were treated at the scene by Williams County EMS. Damage to both McNalley's and Shimmoller's vehicles was heavy. Jackson was cited for a red light violation.
Wednesday, 6:59 p.m., on County Road D in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Martin Killgallon IV, 16, Bryan, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Killgallon was taken by a family member to Community Hospital and Wellness Center in Bryan. Two passengers, Braden Utley, 16, Bryan and Elijah Breckler, 15, Bryan, were taken by Williams County EMS to ER at Community Hospital and Wellness Center in Bryan. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Killgallon was cited with not staying within marked lanes.
Friday, 7:12 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Krissy Cass, 54, Delta, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Jacob Reyome, 22, Delta. Damage to Cass' vehicle was light; Reyome's vehicle received no damage. Reyome was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:39 a.m., on Jericho Road in Mark Township, just East of Williams Center Cecil Road, a vehicle driven by Holly Willson, 41, Cecil, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Thursday, 6:58 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Wayne, 47, 7640 State Route 15 Lot 1, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Friday, 1:29 p.m., on Cicero Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Caley, 43, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Friday, 4:30 p.m., on Openlander Road, just south of Buckskin Road in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Dominick Siebert, 17, Bryan, left the left side of the roadway and entered a field before coming the rest in a ditch. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Siebert was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 2:47 a.m., at 2350 Baltimore Road, officers served a Defiance Municipal Court bench warrant to Jeffrey Dennison, 47, 16211 County Road 153.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 8 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Teron Ward, 16, McClure, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and over corrected to the left, again correcting to the right. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on all four wheels of the roadway. Damage to the vehicle was moderate. Ward was cited with operating the vehicle without reasonable control.
Sunday, 12:42 a.m., at V447 Township Road 13, in Napoleon, a mailbox was damaged by a hit and run. Later it was determined by deputies that a vehicle driven by Donald Hoover, 42, Napoleon, failed to stay in a marked lane and struck the mailbox. He left the scene of the accident before authorities arrived.
Sunday 12:56 a.m., at County Road R and Oakwood Avenue, in Napoleon, deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Donald Hoover, 42, Napoleon. He was charged with OVI, disorderly conduct, intoxication, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and an open container. Hoover was arrested and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:21 a.m., at 038 County Road 4A, Napoleon, deputies responded to a domestic violence call. Thomas Lubinski Jr., 47, Liberty Center, was charged with disrupting public services, domestic violence and felonious assault. He was arrested and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 12:37 a.m., at 636 W. Clinton St., officers responded to a domestic violence call. Kimberly Schreiber, 41, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 8:26 p.m., at 542 Euclid Ave., Daisha Brickman, 28, Napoleon, was arrested on warrant.
Monday, 1:45 a.m., Kimberly Schreiber, 41, Napoleon, was served a warrant for Domestic Violence at CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 11 p.m., on County Road 177 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Alexis Lamond, 18, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Wauseon Police
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., on Brunell Street north of Jefferson Street, a vehicle driven by Jessica Johnson, 34, Wauseon, went left of center and left the roadway at 407 N. Brunell St. and through the property at that address. The vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Gary Schutt, causing heavy damage by pushing it into the residence at 411 N. Brunell St. Johnson's vehicle then sharply turned to cross Brunell Street, coming to rest in the property at 406 N. Brunell St. Johnson was cited with failure to control the vehicle. Johnson's vehicle suffered heavy damage.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 1:14 p.m., on Domersville Road, firefighters from the Defiance Fire Department responded to a grass fire.
Hicksville
Fire — Sunday, 4:45 p.m., at 4629 Ohio 49, firefighters from Hicksville and Sherwood were called to a structure fire.
