• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 20, 10:24 p.m., on Rosedale Road in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Sidle, 30, Edon, sustained light damage from striking a deer.
Oct. 21, 3:28 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Mathew Grant, 52, Hicksville, sustained light damage from striking a deer.
Sunday, 7:37 p.m., on County Road F in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Johny Simpson, 37, Toledo, sustained moderate damage from striking a deer.
Monday, 6:05 a.m., at milepost 24 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Colleen McKibben, 48, Stryker, sustained moderate damage from striking a deer.
Monday, 7:16 a.m., at milepost 26 on Ohio 24 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Sharon Vondeylen, 60, Napoleon, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Andrea Winn, 35, Bryan, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Vondeylen's vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch and came to rest in a private drive; Winn's vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch and came to rest in a field. Winn transported herself to a primary care physician for suspected minor injuries. Vondeylen was cited for driving left of center.
Wednesday, 1:06 a.m., at milepost 28 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Alina Delong, 24, Deshler, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 20, 4:40 a.m., on The Bend Road north of Lockwood Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Tyson Ellert, 40, 17778 Shoemaker Road, sustained light damage from striking a deer.
Oct. 20, 7:18 p.m., on Ohio 66 north of Bowman Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Richard Healy, 48, 25915 Watson Road, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Oct. 21, 3:41 p.m., at Ohio 18 and Standley Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Mark Harbaugh, 57, Brooklyn, Mich., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jorge Sifuentes, 30, Holgate. Harbaugh was cited with assured clear distance ahead and his vehicle had moderate damage. Sifuentes' vehicle had light damage.
Friday, 7:58 a.m., at Ohio routes 15 and 18 in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Alexandria Ricker, 22, 8749 Ashpacher Road, was struck by a vehicle driven by Serenity Bustamante, 18, Stryker, causing light damage to both vehicles. Ricker was cited with failure to cede right of way. Bustamante was taken by Defiance EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries.
Friday, 4:51 p.m., at 665 Perry St., John Myers, 41, Defiance, was served a municipal court warrant and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 8:41 p.m., on Ohio 15 near Watson Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Danielle Develvous, 47, Continental, sustained moderate damage from striking a deer.
Saturday, 3:11 p.m., at Christy and Banner School roads in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Avina, 50, Bryan, struck a vehicle driven by Sean Moulder, 39, 15515 S. Ohio 66, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Moulder was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Saturday, 8:43 p.m., on Ohio 66 north of Banner School Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Charlotte Williams, 55, 24448 Kammeyer Road, sustained light damage from striking a deer.
Monday, 7:03 p.m., on Ohio 49 just north of Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Ross Riehle, 53, Edgerton, sustained light damage upon striking a deer.
Monday, 7:36 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Latron Tall, 34, Toledo, was served four warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Tuesday, 6:10 a.m., on Ohio 18 west of Harris Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by John Long, 41, 29009 Bowman Road, sustained moderate damage from striking a deer.
Defiance Police
Monday, noon, at Clinton and Fourth streets, a vehicle driven by John Taquino, 75, 1113 Emory St., side-swiped a parked vehicle owned by Jennifer Herr, Metamora, causing light damage to both vehicles. Taquino was cited with assured clear distance.
Saturday, 1:46 p.m., at the roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, a vehicle driven by Karen Kubica, 79, 15418 Dohoney Road, struck a vehicle driven by Bradley Morrison, 61, 2002 Ayersville Ave., and caused light damage to both vehicles. Kubica was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 12:34 p.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, a vehicle driven by Lillian Sexton, 31, 1112 Karnes Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Pedraza, 52, Napoleon, and caused light damage to both vehicles. Sexton was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 2:48 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Fifth Street, a vehicle driven by Daniel Casarez, 23, 848 Riverside Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Valerie Fogle, 46, 253 Riverdale Drive, causing light damage to both vehicles. Casarez was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 7:44 a.m., at Baltimore Street and Westwood Drive, a vehicle driven by an unidentified driver, but owned by Dennis Postema, 22464 Flory Road, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Robert Casarez, 46, 519 Euclid St., causing light damage to both vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 3:01 p.m., at milepost 50 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Julie Wilkerson, 45, Napoleon, was struck by a vehicle driven by Matthew Andrews, 26, Oakwood, causing light damage to both vehicles. Andrews was cited with crossing over a marked lane.
Monday, 3:56 p.m., at Ohio 109 and Mary Ann Street in Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by Rachael Like, 42, Liberty Center, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sherri Wilt, 58, Malinta, causing light damage to both vehicles. Like was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 8:09 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Adam Wagner, 35, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage from striking a deer.
Tuesday, 3:38 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Kenneth Kleman, 61, 939 Perry St., Defiance, sustained moderate damage from striking a deer.
Tuesday, 4:31 a.m., on County Road 424 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Cliffard Mansfield, 27, 1690 Cimarron Lane, Defiance, sustained heavy damage from striking a deer.
Tuesday, 6:31 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Plotts, 42, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage from striking a deer.
Tuesday, 7:37 a.m., on County Road U in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by James Spieth, 26, Cookeville, Tenn., sustained moderate damage from striking a deer.
Tuesday, 9:17 p.m., at 13390 County Road 13A in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Colin Pratt, 19, Wauseon, attempted a right turn into a private drive and struck a gas line causing a leak. No damage to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:37 p.m., at County roads 10 and H in Hamler, a vehicle driven by Robert Luderman, 47, Hamler, was stopped by sheriff deputies and issued citations for OVI and failure to stay in a marked lane.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 7:58 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Brandy Smith, 29, Morenci, Mich., sustained heavy damage from striking a deer.
Friday, 6:16 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Christian Salgado, 31, Archbold, sustained moderate damage from striking a deer.
Friday, 8:17 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Jessica Nortley, 38, Waldron, Mich., sustained light damage from striking a deer.
Monday, 7:45 a.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Lynnette Hibbard, 50, Fayette, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Williams Sheriff
Monday, 8:44 a.m., on County Road 13 just north of Ohio 34 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Hazen Buchanan, 20, Bryan, left the roadway and struck a water-filled ditch, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.
