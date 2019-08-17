• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 7:25 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 14000 block of Fullmer Road.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 2:34 p.m., a semi-trailer was reported vandalized at the Credit Adjustments worksite, 1250 Geneva Blvd.
Thursday, 2:43 p.m., a counterfeit $100 bill was reported at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 201, 201 S. Clinton St.
Thursday, 2:45 p.m., on Domersville Road, north of East Second Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Jenna Burley, 17, Hicksville, struck the rear of a southbound vehicle driven by Steve Hoffman, 64, 659 Chinook Drive. No injuries were reported. Damage was heavy to Burley's vehicle and moderate to Hoffman's. Burley was cited for assured clear distance.
Thursday, 3:13 p.m., a theft was reported at the police department.
Thursday, 6:55 p.m., Joseph McCampbell, 19, 1724 Greenhouse Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), Stryker.
Friday, 10:10 a.m., a vehicle window was reported broken in the 500 block of Defiance Crossing.
Friday, 11:21 a.m., a possible burglary was reported in the 300 block of East Rosewood Avenue.
Friday, 11:43 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1700 block of South Jefferson Avenue.
Friday, 12:49 p.m., Joshua Meeks, 32, 622 Riverside Ave., was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence following an alleged incident at the residence. He was taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 3:17 a.m., at county roads L and 7, Richfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Zamarripa, 40, Malinta, traveled off the right side of the roadway, through a surface ditch and rolled. The vehicle continued into a bean field, rolling again and coming to rest on its wheels. No injuries were reported. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Zamarripa told law enforcement he had swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway.
Thursday, 10:52 a.m., power poles were reported damaged at East and Cherry streets, Liberty Center.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 2:47 p.m., a vehicle struck a mailbox in the 500 block of Filmore Street.
Friday, 2:40 a.m., Johnny Page Jr., 23, Archbold, was charged with rape, a first-degree felony, and taken to CCNO. A video arraignment is set for Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Napoleon Municipal Court.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 11:01 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm at 115 Greer St.
Fire — Thursday, 3:10 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm at The Laurels of Defiance, 1701 S. Jefferson Ave.
