• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 5:47 p.m., on County Road D in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Erica Thrasher, 35, Bryan, was disabled when it left the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Thrasher was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
Monday, 3:20 p.m., at 14661 County Road 138 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Rolando Leal, 35, Paulding, backed from a private residence and struck a vehicle driven by Ronald Sierer, 66, Paulding. Both vehicles had functional damage and Leal was cited with failure to yield right of way to oncoming traffic.
Monday, 9:15 p.m., at milepost 12 on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Michael Jewell, 48, Woodburn, Ind., sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 4:22 p.m., at Ohio routes 191 and 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Martha Velasquez, 70, Jonesboro, Ind., was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Scott Haye, 46, Stryker. Both vehicles were disabled and Velasquez had possible injuries but was not treated, she was also cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., at milepost 4 on Ohio 15 in Putnam County's Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Mary Lee, 76, 2001 S. Clinton St., sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 15, 3:30 a.m., on Ridenour Road south of Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Farmer Township, a southbound vehicle driven by James Sours, 18, Harlan, Ind., was disabled when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and left the roadway on the east side where it came to rest in a field. Sours was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 12:49 a.m., on Ohio 15 west of Airport Road in Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Alex Metz, 33, 1024 Harrison Ave., sustained light damage when it struck a patch of ice, left the roadway and struck a mailbox. Metz was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 8:55 a.m., on Krouse Road north of Kiser Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jerad McDowell, 20, 20185 Kiser Road, was disabled when it struck a patch of ice, went off the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole and continued until impact with the pilings of the U.S. 24 overpass. McDowell was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police
Feb. 16, 5:30 a.m., at 706 Kentner St. near Division Street, a vehicle driven by Amy Elston, 45, 706 Kentner St., backed from a residence and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Keara Williams, Continental. Both vehicles had light damage and Elston was cited with improper starting and backing.
Feb. 16, 11:37 a.m., at Fifth and Perry streets, a Spyker Contracting vehicle driven by Jakob Maxwell, 20, 1431 S. Jackson Ave., struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by the U.S. Government, Cleveland. Maxwell's vehicle had light damage and the government vehicle had functional damage to the driver's side front end. Maxwell was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Feb. 16, 12:36 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St. south of the Walmart/Lowe's entrance, a northbound vehicle Heather Fenter, 37, 06909 N. Ohio 66 Lot 14, struck a vehicle driven by Brianna Mack, 23, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage and Fenter was cited with crossing over a marked lane.
Feb. 18, 12:20 a.m., at Carpenter Road and Stadium Drive, a northbound vehicle driven by Emily Sanchez, 28, 4140 Timberlane Drive, was disabled when it left the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Sanchez was cited with failure to control.
Feb. 18, 11:47 a.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jaclyn Juarez, 37, 709 Hopkins St., sideswiped a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Rose Stanton, Continental. Both vehicles had light damage.
Friday, 11:50 a.m., at 411 Fourth St. west of Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Thomas Schindler, 64, Holgate, attempted to back from a parking space and side-swiped a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Brandon Grunden, 413 Fourth St. Both vehicles had light damage and Schindler was cited with improper starting and backing.
Friday, 12:32 p.m., at North Clinton Street and Stadium Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Alisha Trausch, 40, Hicksville, struck a vehicle driven by Gregory Nowakowski, 57, Temperance, Mich. Both vehicles had light damage and Trausch was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
Sunday, 7:09 a.m., on Sherwood Avenue approaching Rosewood Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Ciara Jefferson, 19, 15636 Sponseller Road, sustained light damage when it struck a mailbox. Jefferson was cited with failure to control.
Sunday, 11:35 a.m., at North Clinton Street and College Place Drive, a vehicle driven by Janice Bechtel, 66, 809 Washington Ave., cut the turn short and struck a street sign. There was light damage to the vehicle and she was cited with failure to control.
Sunday, 12:29 p.m., on the roundabout at Cleveland Avenue, a vehicle driven by Vincent Lopez, 18, 919 Jefferson Ave., was in the roundabout when it was struck by a vehicle driven by Daniel Mesker, 63, 1602 Ayersville Ave. Both vehicles had light damage and Mesker was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Monday, 4:07 p.m., on South Jefferson Avenue near Oak Pointe Lane, a westbound vehicle driven by Craig Rau, 40, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., Apt. 10, struck a vehicle driven by Tammy Fedele, 54, 23568 Breckler Road. Both vehicles had functional damage and Rau was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 1:30 a.m., at 855 American Road, Amy Meyer, 41, Napoleon, was taken into custody on a warrant from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and transported to Fulton County.
Tuesday, 8:14 p.m., at West Maple Street and South Damascus Street, Liberty Center, Todd Davis, 49, Napoleon, was cited with driving under a 12-point suspension and failure to file for annual registration.
Wednesday, 3:57 p.m., at the U.S. 24 eastbound ramp and Industrial Drive, Napoleon, Todd Davis, 49, Napoleon, was cited with driving under 12-point suspension and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 10:30 p.m., at County Road 8 and Cherry Street in Liberty Center, Roy Muncy, 66, Liberty Center, was charged with OVI.
Napoleon Police
Feb. 17, 2:34 a.m., at 1410 Woodlawn Ave., a westbound vehicle driven by Roy Lopez, 55, Toledo, swerved to keep from hitting a deer and left the roadway where it became stuck in the mud. No damage to the vehicle.
Monday, 2:26 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Zachary Tipton, 42, no address given, was served a warrant for unauthorized use.
Tuesday, 1:12 a.m., at 777 Scott St., Kody Osborne, 26, Swanton, was arrested on a warrant from the Henry County Sheriff's Office and transferred to custody there.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 7:23 p.m., on Ohio 613 east of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Workman, 41, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:23 p.m., on County Road 232 east of County Road 143 in Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Noah Arnett, 22, 18310 Road 143, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:29 p.m., on Ohio 424 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Dennis Dempsey, 66, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5:18 a.m., on Ohio 500 east of Township Road 11 in Benton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Clevenger, 43, Payne, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 4:55 a.m., on County Road 45 near County Road 200 in Carryall Township, a northbound vehicle driven by David Reid, 58, Antwerp, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding Police
Monday, 3:25 p.m., at 756 Woodring Ave., a vehicle driven by Russell Armstrong, 62, Paulding, backed from a residence and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Marguarite Brown, Paulding. Both vehicles had light damage.
Fulton Sheriff
Feb. 16, 3:01 p.m., at County Road C and Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Elijah Seibel, 21, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Samuel Beck, 61, Wauseon. Beck had possible injuries and was treated at the scene by ALS-8. Both vehicles had light damage and Seibel was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Feb. 17, 12:30 p.m. at Ohio 2 and County Road 24 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Alicia Sutton, 26, Archbold, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by John Engler, 56, Bryan. Both vehicles were disabled and Engler and passenger, Carol Engler, 80, Bryan, were taken by ambulance to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Sutton was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Feb. 17, 5 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road AC in Clinton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Krystina Bryant, 16, Ridgeville Corners, sustained light damage when it attempted to turn west and slid off the roadway where it struck a utility pole.
Feb. 18, 9:25 a.m., at Ohio 108 and Highland Drive in Clinton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Cody Weyandt, 34, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Douglas Rupp, 59, Wauseon. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and Rupp was treated by ALS-8 for possible injuries. Weyandt was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.