Area police reports
State patrol---
Friday, 7:21 a.m., near milepost 14 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Colby Tyler, 18, 1941 Willow Bay Drive, sustained heavy damage when it struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Alex Michael, 25, Stryker. Michael was taken by Medic 171 to Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan for suspected minor injuries. Tyler was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 7:23 p.m., at Trevitt and Lynn streets, Bryan, a westbound vehicle driven by Edward Ramirez, 37, Bryan, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Bryan police vehicle driven by Officer Ian Younts, 23, Bryan. Ramirez's vehicle then left the roadway and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Linda Brown, Bryan. All three vehicles had heavy damage.
Defiance sheriff---
Wednesday, 12:51 p.m., at CCNO, Christopher Forrey, 34, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 10:20 a.m., at 09983 Independence Road, Matthew Keber, 35, Defiance, was arrested for menacing by stalking and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 2:40 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Jeremy Vold, 48, Napoleon, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. He posted bond and was released.
Friday, 7:39 a.m., at Richland County Jail, Mansfield, Cassandra Lykins, 30, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and a warrant from Defiance Probate Court. She was taken to CCNO.
Friday, 2:22 p.m., at CCNO, warrants on indictment from Defiance County Common Pleas Court were served to: Robert Bell, 41, Bryan; Jessica McGuire, 42, Grover Hill; Jeffery Rodesiler, 42, Hicksville; Zane Bartley, 36, Paulding; Henry Marksch IV, 34, Fayette; and Jacqueline Hohenberger, 51, Holgate.
Friday, 6:50 p.m., at 02851 Ohio 66 North, Jamison Crysel, 19, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from common pleas court and he was taken to CCNO.
Defiance police---
Thursday, 2:21 a.m., in Continental at Ohio 15, Randy Spencer, 54, 715 Riverside Ave., was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. He posted bond and was released.
Saturday, 6:35 p.m., on Domersville Road, south of Commerce Drive, a northbound vehicle driven by Patricia Wiemken, 54, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Henry sheriff---
Friday, 3:25 a.m., at 328 S. Keyser St., Deshler, Matthew Baldridge, 23, Portage, was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 7:39 a.m., on County Road W in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Carey Canfield, 43, Delta, sustained heavy damage when it lost control on an icy roadway, traveled off the south side of the roadway and overturned before coming to rest on its top. Canfield was treated for suspected minor injuries by Liberty Rescue.
Friday, 8:22 a.m., at county roads 3 and W in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jack Kitzmiller, 17, Swanton, slid on an icy road and struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jacob Embree, 22, Liberty Center. Embree's vehicle had light damage and Kitzmiller's had no damage.
Friday, 2:03 p.m., on County Road F in Marion Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Irene Glore, 96, Hamler, sustained heavy damage when it crossed over the center line, left the roadway on the north side and crossed the railroad tracks. The vehicle came to rest in a field.
Sunday, 5:49 p.m., on Ohio 281, east of County Road 11 in Monroe Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Susan Myers, 50, K048 County Road 19, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:22 a.m., on County Road T in Freedom Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Christopher Zacharia, 50, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Saturday, 5:05 p.m., at 125 W. Clinton St., Bryan Barker, 54, Liberty Center, was arrested for driving under suspension, possession of drugs and an outstanding warrant. Corbin Damron, 33, Mansfield was also arrested for possession of drugs. Both were taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 9:41 p.m., at CCNO, warrants were served to Bryan Barker, 54, Liberty Center and Corbin Damron, 33, Mansfield.
Paulding sheriff---
Sunday, 1:39 a.m., on U.S. 24, 0.3 mile west of Township Road 83 in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jamarcus Fields, 47, Indianapolis, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 12:30 p.m., on Ohio 637, east of County Road 169 in Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Judy Myers, 68, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 5:51 p.m., on Ohio 114, east of County Road 197 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Schnipke, 35, Grover Hill, sustained light damage when a deer struck the driver's side.
Paulding police---
Nov. 15, 1:30 a.m., at Fairground Drive, just off of South Williams Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Bradley Shroades, 19, Paulding, sustained light damage when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway at 103 Fairground Drive and struck the residence there. The vehicle then continued onto Fairground Drive. Shroades was cited for failure to control.
Nov. 15, 9:51 a.m., at North Williams and East Perry streets, a westbound semi driven by Michael Beck, 62, Napoleon, attempted to back in order to allow clearance for another semi and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Austin White, 62, Paulding.
Fulton sheriff---
Wednesday, 7:02 a.m., at county roads 24 and BC in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Brook Puricelli, 31, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Wesley Porter, 48, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., Defiance. Puricelli's vehicle sustained heavy damage and Porter's had moderate damage. Puricelli was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 6:15 a.m., on County Road C in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jesse Felix, 26, Archbold, sustained light damage when it left the roadway on the south side and struck a fence.
Thursday, 6:47 a.m., on County Road C in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Bryce Trapp, 21, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway on the south side and struck a utility pole. Trapp was treated by ALS 8-1 for suspected minor injuries.
Thursday, 8:09 a.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Christopher McDonald, 39, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it slid on an ice-covered roadway and struck a guardrail.
Friday, 7:56 a.m., at county roads B and 24 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Adryan Sanchez, 17, Stryker, sustained heavy damage when it slid through the icy intersection and left the roadway where it struck a ditch. Sanchez and passenger, Alanna Plassman, 16, Archbold were treated by ALS 1 for possible injuries.
Friday, 8:26 a.m., at county roads B and 24 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kierstyn Crosser, 17, Stryker, slid on ice and struck in the rear a vehicle driven by Sonia Castillo, 39, Stryker. Both vehicles had light damage.
Wauseon police---
Sunday, 2:36 p.m., at Ottokee and Linfoot streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mark Soule, 63, Punta Gorda, Fla., sustained moderate damage when it attempted a right turn and left the roadway where it struck a stop sign. The vehicle then fled the scene.
Sunday, 2:48 p.m., at County Road 14 and Airport Highway, a southbound vehicle driven by Mark Soule, 63, Punta Gorda, Fla., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Erica Gomez, 34, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage, and Soule was cited for OVI.
Fires
Defiance---
Sunday, 12:17 p.m., firefighters were dispatched for a burning complaint at 1870 Sherwood Drive. Upon arrival firefighters observed an individual burning material. The individual was advised of the local ordinance and the fire was extinguished.
Monday, 12:52 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to smoke alarms at Defiance College, 701 Webster St. En route dispatch reported that it was a false alarm due to burnt popcorn, according to Defiance police who were on scene. After successful investigation of dorm room no hazards were found and firefighters returned to service.
