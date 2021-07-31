• Police reports
State Police
July 22, 5:47 p.m., at Ohio routes 191 and 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Cheston Barkell, 37, Cheyenne, Wyo., was struck by a semi driven by Charles McBride, 57, Prairie, Wis. Barkell's vehicle then continued off the roadway until striking a road sign and a guy wire. Heavy damage reported of both vehicles when Barkell failed to stop at a stop sign. Barkell was taken by Williams County EMS to Bryan Community Health and Wellness Centers for suspected minor injury.
July 25, at 11:30 a.m., on County Road 424 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Weisgerber, 20, Bowling Green, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 8:53 a.m., at U.S. routes 127 and 6 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Carl Martin, 43, Bryan, struck a vehicle driven by Tanyl Rivera, 37, Stryker, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Rivera was cited with running a red light.
Wednesday, 1:44 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulsaki Township, a vehicle driven by Marc Tucker, 36, Saint Francis, Wis., struck a vehicle driven by Roger Dulaney, 62, Wauseon, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Tucker was cited for not obeying traffic control devices.
Wednesday, 3:24 p.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Todd Sowers, 53, 14665 Ohio 111, struck a piece of metal in the roadway that punctured the tire. Sowers was able to control the vehicle to a stop. Heavy damage reported of the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:03 a.m., on Domersville Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Gillespie, 42, Kunkle, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Thursday, 8:31 a.m., at Ohio 18 and U.S. 127 in Sherwood, a vehicle driven by Yvette Ewing, 57, Cape Canaveral, Fla., struck a vehicle driven by Wesley Vogelsong, 41, Bryan. Vogelsong's vehicle then traveled off the roadway. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Ewing was taken by Sherwood Rescue to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Vogelsong was taken by Medic 811 to Bryan Community Health and Wellness Center for suspected minor injury. Ewing was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Defiance Sheriff
July 20, 9:45 a.m., at 728 Second St., Portsmouth, a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas was served to Larry Frye, 42, Portsmouth, and he was transported to CCNO.
July 20, 7:26 p.m., at 19652 Beerbower Road, Emily Brown, 23, Bryan, was cited with OVI.
July 22, 10:16 p.m., at 7640 Ohio 15 Unit 30, Justin Adkins, 30, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
July 23, 8:52 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Samuel Graber, 49, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and he was taken to CCNO.
July 23, 9:27 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, several individuals were served warrants from Defiance County Court of Common Pleas: Jennifer Schrecengost, 23, Defiance, warrant on indictment; Nathaniel Long, 38, Pontiac Drive, warrant for burglary; Philip Copeland, 54, Toledo, a warrant on trafficking cocaine; James Elkins, 32, Hillsdale, Mich., aggravated trafficking in drugs; Jeffrey Dennison, 47, Defiance, burglary; Craig Schwartz, 50, Cement City, Mich., aggravated trafficking in drugs; Cassandra Johnson, 27, Hudson, Mich., aggravated trafficking in drugs; Corey Worth, 28, Sherwood, failure to notify of address change; Daniel Mohr, 47, Defiance, domestic violence and four counts of violation of TPO.
July 24, 8:23 p.m., at 225 N. Wilmont St., Sherwood, Steve Brown, 53, same address, was arrested on a bench warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 11:01 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St. in Defiance, a Defiance County Common Pleas warrant was issued to Justin Ward, 30, Jackson Avenue, and he was released.
Monday, 5:05 p.m., at 324 Perry St. in Defiance, a warrant from the Defiance County Juvenile Probate was served to James Schmidt, 32, Oakwood, and he was taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 9:55 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Robin Jolloff, 45, Auburn, Ind., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 2:30 a.m., on Adams Ridge Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Leo Steffel, 30, 29387 Flory Road, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Thursday, 10:15 a.m., at the Defiance County Courthouse, at Clinton and Second streets in Defiance, Nicole Spenser, 37, no address given, was awaiting transportation to CCNO when she broke free of her hand restraints and escaped custody. She was apprehended on Second Street and was transported. She appeared in Defiance Municipal Court for felony escape on Friday.
Thursday, 1:28 p.m., at 1035 Heritage Trail, Ottawa, a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Cameron Moore, 23, Ottawa, and he was taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 4:50 p.m., at Clinton and Sessions streets, a vehicle driven by Brian Walters, 43, 742 Deerwood Drive, caused a chain reaction accident when it struck a vehicle from the rear driven by Tami Pontious, 56, 213 Melody Lane, which then struck a vehicle in the rear driven by Carlos Marroquin, 42, 1056 Clinton St. Heavy damage reported of Walters' vehicle and light damage of the other two. Walters was cited for failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Monday, 3:06 a.m., at 808 Jackson Ave. in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Cory Loftin, 38, 214 Clinton St. Apt. 4, struck a parked vehicle head on, causing the parked vehicle to move into another vehicle. Loftin's vehicle then spun clockwise and struck a utility pole before coming to rest. Loftin fled the scene on foot before law enforcement and EMS arrived. He reportedly had minor injuries from the accident. Heavy damage to all three vehicles; Loftin was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.
Tuesday, 11:48 a.m., at Clinton Street and Elliot Road, a vehicle driven by Rebecca Hertzfeld-Belcher, 43, Jeromesville, sustained light damage when struck from the rear by Brittany Marroquin, 29, Liberty Center. Marroquin was cited for failure to allow clear distance between vehicles.
Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., on Clinton Street at the train overpass between Williams and Davidson streets, a semi driven by Steven Haislip, River Rouge, Mich., sustained heavy damage after attempting to go under the overpass. Haislip was sited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Hicksville Police
July 23, 8:26 a.m., at 345 Chicago Ave., a vehicle driven by Mason Meyer, 26, Ottawa, struck a vehicle driven by Jacob Nolt, 32, Hicksville.
Monday, 10:46 p.m., on Defiance Avenue just past Oak Street, a vehicle driven by Ray Kupfersmith III, 20, Cecil, struck a vehicle driven by Delmare Betz, 51, Mark Center, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Kupfersmith was cited with driving left of center.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:06 p.m., on County Road 424 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Bert Cummins, 48, Lima, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 12:22 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Hillary Stachurski, 26, 700 Ralston Ave. Apt. 102, went off the roadway and came to rest off the roadway. Stachurski was taken to Henry County Hospital by Napoleon Fire and Rescue for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle had heavy damage, and Stachurski was cited for operating without reasonable control.
Wednesday, 8:22 p.m., at 1815 Scott St., Brittany Phillips, 27, Toledo, was cited for fictitious plates and operating without a driver's license.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 10 a.m., at 204 S. Main St. in Grover Hill, a vehicle driven by Dade Sanders, 18, Grover Hill, side-swiped a parked vehicle and broke the mirror. Moderate damage reported of both vehicles. Sanders was cited with failure to control vehicle.
Thursday, 5:33 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Brandon Shuherk, 29, Payne, sustained moderate damage after striking a fox.
Wauseon Police
Tuesday, 7:52 p.m., at Glenwood Avenue and Linfoot Street, a vehicle driven by Collin Twigg, 16, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kayla Kunar, 18, Delta. Heavy damage was reported of Twigg's vehicle and light damage of Kunar's. Twigg was cited with failure to allow clear distance between vehicles. Kunar was taken to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries.
