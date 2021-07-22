• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 9:42 a.m., on Ottawa Avenue in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Ashley Bowers, 27, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:50 p.m., on County Road 143 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Brueggeman, 16, Grover Hill, sustained light damage when it struck a bird.
Monday, 10:45 p.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 613 in Paulding County's Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lisa Thambash, 54, Van Wert, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer. Paulding EMS treated Thambash at the scene for possible injuries.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 1:54 a.m., at 5112 Lake Shore Drive, Caroline Reinking-Brtva, 33, Defiance, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 10:27 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Samuel Graber, 49, Hicksville.
Friday, 10:05 a.m., at 19492 Ohio 637, Auglaize Township, Courtney Ankney, 23, Defiance, was served two warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 1:27 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Jay Stuckey, 56, West Unity, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
July 13, 7:44 p.m., at 719 Ronmar Drive, Cara Phillips, 33, 806 Harrison Ave., was cited with telecommunications harassment and released.
Friday, 5:22 p.m., southbound lanes on the Clinton Street bridge, a vehicle driven by Laelle Velez, 24, 925 Jefferson Ave., was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Bobby Lapan, 46, 887 Summit St. Lapan was cited for failure to allow proper distance between vehicles. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Sunday, 3:27 p.m., at 130 Elliot Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mercedes Wagner, 20, Sherwood, attempted a left turn into a private drive when it was struck by a vehicle driven by Franklin Robbins, 83, 14806 Harris Road, turning left onto Elliot from the same private drive. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. Robbins was cited for not yielding.
Sunday, 9:06 p.m., at 632 Martin Ave., Ruben Vargas Jr., 38, same address, was arrested for making false alarms and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 12:39 p.m., at 116 East St., Tabitha Risk, 26, and Timothy Eubanks-Bruce, 23, both of 116 East St., arrested for domestic violence and endangering children, and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 8:09 p.m., at 1007 N. Clinton St., Elden Owsley, 63, 16487 Road 153, was arrested for assault and criminal trespassing and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Thursday, 6:13 a.m., on Old Mill Road in Hicksville, Samuel Graber, 49, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 10:24 p.m., at 301 E. Cornelia St., Kevin Beagle, 55, Hicksville, was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 5:32 a.m., on County Road 2 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Jeremy Pultz, 26, McClure, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 11:42 a.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a motorcycle driven by Keith Keating, 62, Whitehouse, struck a deer, causing heavy damage to the motorcycle. Both Keating and passenger, Marsha Keating, 61, Whitehouse, were taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo for serious injuries.
Monday, 10:29 p.m., at 229 U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, Brandon Williams, 40, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 11:57 p.m., at 698 Township Road T in Liberty Township, Devin Paradyse, 19, Liberty Center, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 5:09 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Terrell Adams, 29, Toledo, sustained moderate damage when it went off the roadway.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 4:19 a.m., at 1103 N. Sheffield Ave., Jeremy Vold, 46, Napoleon, was arrested on a Napoleon Police Department warrant and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 1:05 a.m., on County Road 12 in Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Jordan Decker, 19, Van Wert, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 3 p.m., on Township Road 104 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Mindy Hernandez, 45, Oakwood, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 1 p.m., on Township Road 63 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Wenzlick, 75, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 12:20 a.m., on County Road 209 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Thomas, 51, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Wednesday, 5:08 a.m., on County Road 111 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Sebastian Bauer, 22, Paulding, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 2:24 p.m., at 247 Elm St., moderate damage to two vehicles when a vehicle driven by Cody Hutchison, 29, Louisville, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Trisha Hancock, 46, Napoleon. Hancock cited for failure to allow clear distance.
• Fire
Cecil
Fire — Friday, 6:25 p.m., on East Plum Street, firefighters from Cecil Fire Department were called to a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters reported that a man had set his garage afire. Controlled burn.
