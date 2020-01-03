• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 10:20 a.m., on Williams County Road C in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Breven Deckrosh, 16, Bryan, left the roadway and struck an embankment. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:57 a.m., on Williams County Road 12C in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Tony Pollock, 65, Oklahoma City, Okla., slid into a ditch. Pollock was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:07 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Teegarden, 69, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:13 p.m., on Defiance County Road 424 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Mark Janowiecki, 34, Defiance, slid into a ditch. Janowiecki was cited for for failure to control. He was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 12:30 a.m., on Williams County Road 10 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Cadece Karlstadt, 17, Bryan, struck a ditch and tree. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 11:49 a.m., William Moore, 44, 1939 E. Second St., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the address.
Monday, 11:42 p.m., Christopher Church, 28, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 25000 block of Nagel Road.
Monday, 7:27 p.m., Kristian Martens, 22, Toledo, was arrested on warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 3:27 a.m., a 2004 Chevy Colorado was reported stolen from the 07000 block of Ohio 15 and later recovered in Fort Wayne.
Tuesday, 1:32 a.m., Travis Oxley, 27, Montpelier, was arrested on warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 3:55 a.m., Patsy Ankney, 31, 13519 Oris St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence.
Defiance Police
Monday, 3:55 p.m., at North Clinton and Hilton streets, a vehicle driven by Daniel Gray, 58, 810 Nicholas St., turned and went off the left side of the roadway, striking a sign. The vehicle re-entered the roadway and went off the right side of the roadway before striking a curb, a business sign and an unoccupied truck owned by Kimberly Tracy, 730 Corwin St. Gray was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the Gray vehicle and moderate to the Tracy vehicle.
Tuesday, 6:13 p.m., on Ohio 66, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Foreman, 38, 24546 Bowman Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 3:03 a.m., Austin McCoy, 24, Bryan, was charged with OVI, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Hopkins Street.
Wednesday, 3:21 p.m., Scott Miller, 54, Butler, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:36 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Jesica Luty, 33, Paulding, struck a guardrail and came to rest on the roadway. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 5:55 p.m., on County Road S, a vehicle driven by Carly Zeiter, 37, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 6:20 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Shawn Beaverson, 48, Archbold, was struck in the side by a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 8:49 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Serendipity Becker, 15, 3105 Sandlewood Drive, slowed to turn on County Road P and slid into a sign. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 9:49 a.m., on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Angela Brown, 56, Indianapolis, slid and came to rest in a ditch. The vehicle was not damaged.
Thursday, 9:43 a.m., on Industrial Drive, a vehicle driven by Conrad Kendig, 50, Deshler, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Linda Lester, 66, Napoleon. Damage was moderate to the vehicles. Kendig was cited for assured clear distance.
