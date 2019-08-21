• Police reports

State Patrol

Saturday, 7:58 p.m., on Ohio 111 near Junction, a motorcycle ridden by Timothy Oehler, 51, Defiance, crashed. Oehler was taken by air ambulance to Parkview North, Fort Wayne, where a condition update was unavailable. Additional information concerning the crash was unavailable.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 10:30 p.m., Billy Wilson, 41, Hamler, was arrested on a warrant and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.

Tuesday, 12:57 a.m., Bobby Hunt, 36, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police

Thursday, 2:47 p.m., on Filmore Street, a vehicle driven by Derek Jonson, 27, Napoleon, struck a mailbox. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Sunday, 10:01 p.m., at Ohio 108 and Railroad Street, an unknown vehicle struck a street sign and left the scene.

Monday, 1:31 p.m., a theft in the city was reported officers at the police station.

• Fire

Paulding

Fire — Monday, 4 p.m., firefighters were called to a transformer fire on Sugar Street.

