• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 13, 8:54 a.m., on County Road 13 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Kasey Spurgeon, 32, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Friday, 11:55 a.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Montesa Vollmar, 16, West Unity, sustained moderate damage when it slid off the roadway and struck a ditch. Vollmar was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 8:43 p.m., at milepost 11 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Bany, 34, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Saturday, 12:58 p.m., at milepost 7 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Jeremiah Johnson, 43, West Unity, sustained light damage when it struck a mattress in the roadway.
Sunday, 7:56 p.m., at milepost 4 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Erika Shoemaker, 34, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 2:07 a.m., at milepost 20 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, an Ohio State Patrol vehicle sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 3:59 p.m., at County road 24 and G and in Fulton County's German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brunell Venia, 61, Fayette, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Brady Ruffer, 32, Stryker. Venia was taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries, and was cited with failure to yield right of way when turning left. Venia's vehicle had light damage and Ruffer's had heavy damage.
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 11:19 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by David Minjarez, 55, Leipsic, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 4:11 a.m., at Ohio routes 18 and 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Sigman, 22, 1740 Durango Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Edward Jasso, 48, 630 Grover Ave., causing light damage to both vehicles. Sigman was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 6:21 a.m., on Ohio 15 south of Mulligan's Bluff Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Rosemary Ortiz, 66, 243 Gray St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Oct. 14, 3:17 p.m., at 08846 Ohio 66 North, a semi driven by Deandre Kelso, 47, Fishers, Ind., attempted a right turn to enter the roadway and drove into the lawn, struck a boulder and two mailboxes before coming to rest. The boulder became lodged on the undercarriage causing heavy damage. Kelso was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 8:26 a.m., at South Clinton and Third streets, a vehicle driven by Douglas Baker, 58, Ney, struck a semi driven by Gerald Walton, 63, Three Rivers, Mich. The semi had light damage and Baker's vehicle had moderate damage. Baker was cited with improper starting and backing.
Friday, 10:41 a.m., at Clinton and Downs streets, a vehicle driven by Dennis Keezer, 63, 700 Kiser St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by John Wunderlin, 62, Paulding. Keezer's vehicle had heavy damage and Wunderlin's had light damage. Keezer was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 3:43 p.m., at Washington Avenue and Williams Street, a vehicle driven by Dawn Pugh, 61, 820 Washington Ave., backed into a parked vehicle owned by Cody Velliquette, 1774 Greenhouse Ave. Pugh was cited with improper starting and backing. Light damage to both vehicles.
Monday, 6:35 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Daniel Rubio, 28, 615 Dakota Place, was arrested for a protection order violation and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 1:46, at the Defiance Municipal Court, Matthew Hahn Jr., 33, 325 Fifth St., was served a warrant from the Municipal Court, given a court date and released.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:46 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Mike Howe, 41, Hamler, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 7:39 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Raymond Hardy, 35, Bowling Green, sustained moderate damage after it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 4:36 a.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 110 in Harrison Township, a semi driven by Christopher Peterson, 31, Coldwater, Mich., attempted to miss a deer and the swerve caused a metal load to come loose and strike the back of the truck. The semi had light damage.
Tuesday, 8:09 p.m., on County Road T in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Keller, 49, Liberty Center, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Napoleon Police
Oct. 13, 7:23 a.m., at Perry Street and Meekison Avenue, a vehicle driven by Mason Melia, 16, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Miranda Steward, 29, Napoleon, causing light damage to both vehicles. Melia was cited with a speed violation and assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 11:51 a.m., at Glenwood Avenue and Ohio Street, a vehicle driven by Nathan Wireman, 38, 1408 S. Jackson Ave., wove in and out of traffic before side-swiping a vehicle driven by Randall Gerken, 71, Napoleon. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Wireman was cited with reckless operation.
Tuesday, 2:25 a.m., at milepost 41 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by David Slagle, 51, Pioneer, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5:12 p.m., at 1445 Scott St. Unit 550, Heather Couts, 33, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant. She posted bond and was released.
Paulding Sheriff
Sunday, 7:29 a.m., on County Road 143 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Alva Gibson, 39, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 9:45 a.m., on Ohio 500 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Nancy Long, 68, Paulding, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Sunday, 9:36 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Chad Coulter, 47, Adrian, Mich., sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Sunday, 10:30 p.m., on County Road 209 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Roughton, 33, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Sunday, 9:49 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Kamdyn Shaffer, 18, Wauseon, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 2:41 p.m., at 05362 Ohio 66 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Jon Kreiner, 44, Archbold, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Stanley Cape, 64, Edgerton. Kreiner was cited with assured clear distance ahead and his vehicle had heavy damage; Cape's vehicle had moderate damage.
Tuesday, 3:40 p.m., at County roads 13 and B in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Lehman, 84, Delta, struck a vehicle driven by Brandon Franklin, 30, Morenci, Mich., causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Lehman was taken by ALS 8 to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries, and he was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Paulding Police
Friday, 3:15 p.m., at Jackson and Summit streets, a vehicle driven by Brittany Batten, 22, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Antonia Gonzales, 33, Paulding, causing light damage to both vehicles. Batten was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Wauseon Police
Saturday, 8:04 a.m., at Jefferson and Madison streets, a vehicle driven by Carter McClain, 16, Wauseon, sideswiped a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Jennifer Reeves, Wauseon, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. McClain then lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, coming to rest in the lawn at 330 Madison St. McClain was cited with failure to control.
Sunday, noon, at 810 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by James Wright, 83, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Edward Eyer, 66, Wauseon, causing moderate damage to both vehicles.
