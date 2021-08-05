• Police reports
State Police
Saturday, 1:01 a.m., at milepost 4 on Ohio 108 in Henry County's Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Mark Austermiller, 46, 715 Riverside Ave., sustained light damage after it ran off the roadway and struck a ditch. Austermiller was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 2:40 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Andraeu Romero, 36, Toledo, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Sunday, 1:18 p.m., on Harris Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by James Burkhart, 64, 23513 Allen Road, struck a deer. Light damage to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 2:33 p.m., at Clinton and Downs streets, a vehicle driven by Dorcas Perez, 40, 1001 Greenbriar Lane, struck a vehicle driven by Alyssa Valle, 17, 1001 Columbus Ave., as Valle exited the Shell gas station. Both vehicles had light damage. Valle was cited for failure to yield from a place of business to a through street.
Sunday, 8:27 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Fifth Street, a vehicle driven by Cara Phillips, 33, 806 Harrison Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Richmond, 80, 1600 Terrawenda Drive. Phillips was cited for failure to allow clear distance between vehicles. Both vehicles had light damage.
Monday, 8:41 a.m., at Jackson Avenue and Thurston Street, a vehicle driven by Abram Tracy, 16, 2038 Royal Oak Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Kristen Lee, 39, 23728 Nagel Road. Damage was moderate to Tracy's vehicle and light to Lee's vehicle. Tracy was cited with failure to yield from a private drive to a through street.
Monday, 4:38 p.m., at Deatrick and Perry streets, a vehicle driven by Claudia Hurtt, 40, 16164 U.S. 24, struck a vehicle driven by Laura Peffley, 83, 846 Kentner St. Damage reported of Hurtt's vehicle was moderate; heavy damage to Peffley's vehicle. Peffley was cited with not yielding from a place of business to a through street. Hurtt was taken by Defiance EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Monday, 10:05 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Erin Burns, 47, no known address, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 5:21 p.m., at County roads 12 and O in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Michelle Rohrs, 53, Malinta, struck a vehicle driven by Marvin Drummond, 68, Napoleon. Damage to both vehicles was moderate. Rohrs was cited with failure to yield right of way.
Tuesday, 12:57 p.m., at 108 Mary St., Liberty Center, Dustin Irvin, 32, Napoleon, was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign and driving under suspension.
Wednesday, 1:21 a.m., on County Road 16 in Freedom Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Thomas Smith, 21, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when in ran off the roadway to miss a deer and came to rest in a bean field. Ridgeville Rescue treated Smith at the scene for possible injury.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 10:52 a.m., at 823 Washington St., a vehicle driven by Barry Waldfolgel, 57, Wauseon, struck a parked vehicle owned by Devin Cook, Napoleon. Light damage sustained by Waldfogel's vehicle and Cook's vehicle sustained moderate damage.
Saturday, 9:39 p.m., at 734 N. Perry St., Mary Paneno, 65, Sun City, Ariz., was arrested for OVI.
Monday, 8:15 a.m., on Meekison Street just west of Fifth Street, a vehicle driven by Timothy Wagner, 25, Napoleon, lost control and left the roadway, coming to rest upon striking a utility pole. Vehicle sustained heavy damage and Wagner was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injury. Wagner was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 10:50 a.m., at 212 Carey St., Ashli Hanson, 33, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Napoleon Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 9:07 p.m., at 1400 Scott St. Unit 1, in a traffic stop, Waynne Dauwalter, 60, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension.
Tuesday, 1:41 p.m., at 601 E. Riverview Ave., Unit 1, Macario Cuevas, 49, Delta, was arrested on a warrant from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and taken to that facility.
Paulding Police
Tuesday, 1:22 p.m., at North Williams and East Perry streets, a semi driven by Thomas Rankin, 47, Dothan, Ala., struck a parked vehicle owned by Ross Honigford, Cloverdale. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Fulton Sheriff
July 28, 1:24 p.m., at U.S. 20A and County Road 21 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Merillat, 58, Hudson, Mich., was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Charity Donnelly, 42, Delta, that was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Haley Stephens, 20, Delta. Light damage sustained by Merillat's vehicle, moderate to Donnelly's and heavy damage to Stephens' vehicle. Stephens was cited for failure to maintain clear distance ahead.
Archbold Police
July 29, 3:07 p.m., on South Defiance Street, a vehicle driven by Brooke Lopez, 40, 1130 Latty St., struck a vehicle driven by Tamara Hardman, 60, Bryan. Heavy damage sustained by both vehicles and Lopez sustained suspected minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Passenger in Hardman's vehicle, Mark Hardman, 55, Bryan, was taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Lopez was cited with failure to yield right of way on a left turn.
Friday, 1:26 p.m., on Holland Street, an unidentified vehicle was involved in a hit and run incident that caused light damage to a parked vehicle owned by Jill Kovensky, Archbold.
Wauseon Police
July 29, 10:09 p.m., at 1133 Ottokee Road, a vehicle driven by Jamie Myers, 44, Pettisville, crossed over the center line and side-swiped a vehicle driven by Paul Cathcart, 48, McMinnville, Tenn. Light damage done to Cathcart's vehicle, moderate damage to Myers'. Myers was cited for OVI.
Monday, 7:52 p.m., at Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Dean Gezelman, 56, Jasper, Ala., was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Jeanette Semelka, 67, Napoleon. Damage to Gezelman's vehicle was light; no damage reported of Semelka's vehicle. Semelka was cited for failure to keep clear distance between vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 12:41 p.m., at County Road 49 and Beerbower Road, firefighters from Edgerton Village Fire Department were called to a grass fire.
Pandora
Fire — Wednesday, 10 a.m., at 6447 Ohio 12, firefighters from Riley Township Fire Department were called to a house fire. Mutual aid was given by fire departments from Pandora, Columbus Grove, Ottawa and Gilboa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.