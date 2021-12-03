• Police reports

State Patrol

Wednesday, 7:20 a.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Gunther Akers, 22, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ryan Gilcher, 40, Bryan. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Akers was cited with assured clear distance ahead.

Defiance Police

Wednesday, 9:46 p.m., at 1025 Grove St., Christopher Bowman, 55, Fort Wayne, was arrested for OVI and taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., on Ohio 108, Jeffrey Nadeau Jr., 36, address unknown, was arrested on a warrant.

Paulding Sheriff

Nov. 27, 7:08 p.m., at 11465 Road 132 in Paulding, Kacie Karlstadt, 23, Paulding, was arrested for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and taken to the Paulding County Jail.

Fulton Sheriff

Nov. 26, 2:20 p.m., on County Road F in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Bruce Lutton, 70, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a dog.

Saturday, 4:07 p.m., on County Road D in German Township, a vehicle driven by Trevor Rosene, 24, West Unity, sustained heavy damage when traveling at a high rate of speed to elude law enforcement and left the roadway in a sharp curve and traveled on the railroad tracks. Rosene was taken to Fulton County Health Center by ALS 1 for possible injuries.

Sunday, 7:51 p.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a vehicle driven by Audriana Loyd, 26, Alvordton, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 3:45 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Norman Wagner, 49, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

