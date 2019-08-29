• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 6:28 p.m., on Ohio 107 in Florence Township, a westbound vehicle went left of center and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Lane Shoup, 59, Montpelier, before leaving the scene. Damage was light to Shoup's vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 1:37 a.m., at Ohio routes 18 and 281, a vehicle driven by Wyatt Puffinberger, 22, Sherwood, left the roadway, went through a field and ditch before returning to the roadway. He was cited for OVI and failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 4:23 p.m., on Christy Road, a vehicle driven by Charles Dugan, 37, 06379 Christy Road, struck a turkey. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 11:24 a.m., on Defiance County 175, a vehicle driven by Annie Davis, 23, 1214 Riverside Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Holly Wichman, 31, 108 Riverside Ave. Davis was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Davis vehicle and light to the Wichman vehicle.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 10:07 a.m., Nathaniel Bludson, 62, 1786 Sherwood Drive, was charged with OVI and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on North Clinton Street.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 8:15 p.m., a rototiller was reported stolen from the 00800 block of County Road 7, Hamler.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, Aug. 22, 6:28 a.m., on South Perry Street, south of East Maumee Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Brandon Gibson, 21, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Thomas Thomas, 49, Napoleon, causing it to strike the rear of another stopped vehicle driven by David Orr, 67, Holgate. No citations were listed on the crash report. Damage was heavy to the Gibson and Thomas vehicles and minor to Orr's.
