Area police reports:
State patrol---
Saturday, 12:09 a.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by John Bowdle, 80, Edgerton, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 3:30 a.m., on County Road F in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Jack, 42, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 11:27 a.m., on Standley Road in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Gregory Gause, 61, 29220 Standley Road, attempted to pass a vehicle driven by David Monroe, 53, Napoleon, that had pulled off the north side of the road. As Gause's vehicle passed, Monroe's vehicle pulled into the roadway and struck Gause's vehicle. Both vehicles had light damage and Monroe was cited for improper starting and backing violation.
Defiance sheriff---
July 21, 2:47 p.m., at CCNO, Dylan Santos, 31, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County common pleas.
July 22, 8:11 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Defiance, Ronald Blankenbeckler, 42, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance common pleas for failure to appear and taken to CCNO.
July 22, 1:27 p.m., at CCNO, Rachel McMillan, 33, Cecil, was served warrants from Defiance common pleas for aggravated possession of drugs and attempted tampering.
July 22, 1:36 p.m., at CCNO, Matthew Leu, 39, Defiance, was served warrants for felonious assault and domestic violence, and four warrants for violations of protection order.
July 22, 3:30 p.m., at CCNO, Jeremy Hamilton, 34, Stryker, was served warrants from Defiance common pleas for felonious assault and domestic violence; and Mark Riebeshel, 35, Defiance, was served a warrant for domestic violence.
July 22, 3:40 p.m., at CCNO, Mar'keise Huckleby, 32, Defiance, was served warrants from Defiance common pleas for burglary, using weapons under disability and two counts of grand theft firearms; and Dillan Freed, 28, Sherwood, was served two warrants for violation of protection order.
July 25, 1:02 p.m., at CCNO, Charles Landers, 36, Montpelier, was arrested in Montgomery County on warrants from Defiance common pleas and transported to CCNO.
July 26, 12:28 a.m., at 19492 Ohio 637, Auglaize Township, Paulding County, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance common pleas probate and juvenile court and taken to CCNO.
July 28, 12:08 a.m., at CCNO, Brandy Adkins, 31, Mark Center, was served three warrants from Defiance common pleas.
July 29, 12:51 p.m., at 500 Perry St., Paulding, Thymithy Boroff, 32, Defiance, was transferred to CCNO on warrants from Defiance Municipal Court.
July 29, 10:13 p.m., at 203 E. Third St., Defiance, Ashley Dalton, 25, Defiance, was served two warrants from Defiance Municipal Court and released.
Tuesday, 12:16 p.m., on Farmer Mark Road, near Lockwood Road in Mark Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Victoria Daley, 60, Findlay, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
July 31, 12:45 p.m., at West Second Street and South Jefferson Avenue, Defiance, Christopher Gerdeman, 58, Defiance, was arrested on a protection order violation and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 9:38 a.m., at CCNO, Christopher Gerdeman, 58, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance common pleas for violation of bond.
Tuesday, 12:26 p.m., at 09625 Farmer Mark Road, Mark Center, Derek Sharp, 32, Mark Center, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 11:12 a.m., at 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, Jessika McNeal, 27, Defiance, was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 1:48 p.m., at CCNO, Adam Mason, 24, Fayette, was served three warrants from Defiance common pleas.
Defiance police---
Saturday, 11:36 a.m., at Clinton and Neil streets, debris fell from an unidentified, northbound vehicle and a vehicle behind it, driven by Michael Pertschi, 32, 210 Summit St., as well as a southbound vehicle driven Kassandra Diehm, 53, Pataskala, sustained light damage.
Tuesday, 8:36 a.m., at Deatrick and South Clinton streets, a Baker Schindler truck driven by Jessica Abbott, 35, Fort Wayne, struck a vehicle driven by Joshua Palczewski, 42, 1007 Jefferson Ave. Abbott's vehicle had no damage and Palczewski's vehicle was disabled.
Henry sheriff---
Thursday, 11:15 a.m., at Ohio routes 109 and 281 in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by William Apple, 17, McClure, attempted a right turn, lost control and left the roadway east of Ohio 109 and struck a stop sign. The vehicle had disabling damage and Apple was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 6:35 p.m., at 218 E. Cherry St., Liberty Center, Crystal Reyes, 32, Liberty Center, and Paul Bailey, 38, Liberty Center, were charged with child endangerment.
Thursday, 7:34 p.m., on the Liberty Center School driveway, near Maple Street in Liberty Center, a northbound vehicle driven by Samantha Taylor, 19, Swanton, sustained disabling damage when it struck a utility pole and flipped onto its side. Taylor was taken by Liberty Center EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Thursday, 8:50 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Allison Runyon, 17, Fort Jennings, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:33 a.m., at Ohio 109 and County Road W in Liberty Township, a southbound Zeunen Builders vehicle driven by Kody Swiercz, 26, Delta, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Shawn Jones, 42, Wauseon. Both vehicles continued off the roadway and struck a tree. Jones was treated by Liberty Fire and Rescue for possible injuries and both vehicles were disabled. Swiercz was cited for driving under suspension and Jones was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Paulding sheriff---
July 30, 7:14 p.m., on County Road 191, south of County Road 140 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Craig Smith, 64, 21296 Parkview Drive, struck a parked vehicle owned by Tony Adams, Oakwood, at 10836 County Road 191 when it attempted to turn around and Adams' vehicle had light damage. Smith's vehicle continued north and just south of County Road 166, the vehicle crossed the center line, struck a mailbox on the west side and a utility pole before coming to rest on the roadway. Smith was taken by Oakwood EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle had disabling damage and he was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 12:50 p.m., at Township Road 51 and County Road 176 in Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Chase Friend, 20, Antwerp, struck the trailer of a farm vehicle driven by Esther Schrenk, 13, Antwerp. Friend's vehicle had moderate damage and the farm vehicle had no damage.
Tuesday, 8 a.m., on County Road 108, near Township Road 181 in Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Katherine Merriman, 31, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:06 a.m., on County Road 111, west of County Road 123 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Christian Bauer, 18, Paulding, sustained light damage when the passenger side door was struck by a deer.
Thursday, 11:12 a.m., at Ohio 114 and County Road 107 in Blue Creek Township, a northbound semi driven by Lemorin Wadson, 37, Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., struck the rear of an eastbound semi driven by Robin Athy, 56, Stryker. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Wadson was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 8:36 p.m., at 585 Douglas Drive, an unidentified vehicle backed departed the private drive at 576 Douglas Drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by John Trejo, Wauseon. Trejo's vehicle had moderate damage as a result.
