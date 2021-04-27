• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 8:54 p.m., on Ohio 66 at mile post 14 in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Diana Ritchie, 54, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Friday, 3:43 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance, near mile post 26, an eastbound vehicle driven by Satinder Singh, 24, Richmond Hill, N.Y., left the north side of the roadway and struck the ditch. Damage to the vehicle was light. Singh was cited with operating the vehicle without reasonable control.
Friday, 8:41 p.m., on Buckskin Road, a westbound vehicle driven by Zakkery Witte, 23, Ney, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Saturday, 4:45 a.m., on Township Road 63 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Kody Huston, 30, Scott, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Sunday, 6:38 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brannon Sandoval, 22, Hicksville, went off the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole before overturning onto its side. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Sandoval was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Defiance Sheriff
April 19, 6:30 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Thomas Nicholson, 57, 1220 Schultz St., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Thursday, 6:18 a.m., on Ohio 66, in Tiffin Township a southbound vehicle south of Kammeyer Road driven by Connie Dominique, 37, 23739 Allen Road, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Thursday, 8:54 p.m., on Christy Road in Tiffin Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Brianna Demecs-Alvarado, 26, 319 Aspen Terrace, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Saturday, 4:13 a.m., on Banner School Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Scott Burkey, 55, Napoleon, struck a black cow owned by Brad Meyer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Defiance Police
April 19, 9:57 a.m., on West Third Street at the railroad viaduct, a vehicle driven by Paul Merriman, 49, Oakwood, struck the viaduct causing damage to the height restriction sign. No damage reported to the vehicle.
April 19, 1:05 p.m., at West Sessions Avenue and Nicholas Street, a westbound vehicle, driven by Joseph Zimmer, 47, 590 Briarheath Drive, in the curb lane was struck by an unidentified vehicle driven by an unidentified individual. Damage to Zimmer's vehicle was moderate.
Friday, 9:27 p.m., at 534 Degler St. apartments, Jessica Fleming, 35, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 4:48 a.m., at 211 S. Damascus St., Liberty Center, Lori Shambarger, 52, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County.
Friday, 7:16 p.m., 240 Depot St., McClure, Emma Gonzalez, 20, Napoleon, was arrested for trespassing and domestic violence and taken to CCNO. Also arrested was Sulema Granados, 19, Napoleon, for assault and trespassing, and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 7:44 p.m., County Road R, just west of U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kevin Polk, 55, Irvington, Alabama, ran off the south side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, and traveled back into the roadway, over-corrected and traveled off the north side of the road way an flipped onto its side. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Polk was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to the Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injury. Polk was cited with OVI.
Friday, 11:34 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Trent Mueller, 18, Hamler, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Sunday, 3:30 a.m., on County Road Y in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Adam Ward, 30, New Bavaria, was westbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the south side of the roadway. The vehicle then over-corrected and traveled off the north side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, phone box and a gravity wagon before coming to rest at the top side of a ditch across from County Road 14A. The vehicle sustained heavy damage. Ward was cited with failure to operate the vehicle with reasonable control.
Sunday, 9:14 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township near mile post 45, a vehicle driven by Erica Meyer, 16, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 8:26 p.m., at 88 Valleybrook Lane, Eric Rodriguez, 32, Napoleon, was charged with resisting arrest and domestic violence.
Sunday, 8:21 a.m., at 706 Monroe St., Taylor Swartzlander, 29, arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Fulton Sheriff
Friday, 9:08 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Shannon Drain, 37, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 1:15 p.m, on Shoop Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Kayla McDaniel, 22, New Haven, Ind., struck a vehicle, driven by Ralph Shumaker, 80, Wauseon, that entered the avenue at the ambulance entrance of the hospital. Both individuals were taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injury. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. Shumaker was cited with failure to yield from a private drive.
• Fire
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 8:02 a.m., at 301 Meuse Argonne St., firefighters from Hicksville and Sherwood fire departments were called to a structure fire.
