• Police reports

State Patrol

Monday, 1:55 p.m., at Lebanon Street and Oakwood Avenue in Bryan City, a westbound city of Bryan vehicle driven by Steven Warner, 63, Bryan, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Madonna Jack, 83, Bryan. Jack was taken by Williams County EMS to Bryan Hospital for suspected minor injuries; Warner had suspected minor injuries but was not treated. Warner was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign. Jack's vehicle had moderate damage and the city vehicle had light damage.

Tuesday, 11:12 a.m., on Townline Road at High Street in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by John Lockhart, 84, Montpelier, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ronald Brown, 67, Bryan, causing light damage to both vehicles. Lockhart was cited with assured clear distance.

Wednesday, 7:02 a.m., at milepost 13 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Levi Brandt, 22, Edon, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.

Defiance Sheriff

Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m., at 500 Perry St., two warrants were served to Santos Alvarado, 23, Defiance, and he was transported to CCNO.

Tuesday, 3:36 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Darin Dunlap, 56, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.

Tuesday, 8:23 p.m., at 14978 Dohoney Road, Jason Dufresne, 38, Defiance, was cited for disorderly conduct and a probation violation and taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 11:32 a.m., at 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, Andrew Schiavone, 24, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and transported from the Allen County jail to CCNO.

Wednesday, 3:02 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Sarah Myers, 39, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Juvenile and Probate Court and taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 11:44 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Michael Cortez, 47, Bay City, Mich., turned himself in to authorities a the court and was released on an OR bond.

Defiance Police

Sept. 25, 12:31 p.m., at Carter Road and Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Layniesha Tilley, 21, Columbus, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Micah Shelton, 16, 270 Harding St., causing light damage to both vehicles. Tilley was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.

Friday, 1:58 p.m., at 1414 Jackson Ave., Mark Johnson, 61, Antwerp, was charged with assault and taken to CCNO.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 9:22 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Ronald Flowers, 63, Deshler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Paulding Sheriff

Tuesday, 10:18 p.m., on County Road 177 just south of Township Road 48 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Devan Rue, 21, Grover Hill, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway and struck a culvert. Rue was cited with failure to control.

Wednesday, 8:15 p.m., on Township Road 171 just north of County Road 138 in Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Marcus Krendl, 31, Paulding, sustained heavy damage upon striking a deer.

Thursday, 3:58 a.m., on County Road 179 just 1/2 mile from Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Adams, 28, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it lost control and struck a utility pole. Adams was cite for reckless operation.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Thursday, 5:57 p.m., at 736 Summit St., Defiance firefighters responded to a report of a white substance in the Auglaize River. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a white, foamy substance slowing from a drain pipe into the river; Hazmat team was called. The substance was coming from a methanol processing business at 815 Greenler St. An employee at the business explained that 20-50 gallons of clean oil had entered the drain at the facility. Police investigated, EPA was contacted and an investigation will ensue.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments