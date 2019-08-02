• Police Reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 3:47 p.m., at Ohio routes 15 and 107, a southbound vehicle driven by Denny Baer, 62, West Unity, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Melody Schlosser, 60, Montpelier. Baer was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to his vehicle and moderate to Schlosser's.
Wednesday, 9:07 p.m., a southbound vehicle driven by Dean Bowman, 72, Montpelier, struck and killed a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:38 p.m., on Williams County Road 16, north of County Road I, a southbound vehicle driven by Scott McCague, 33, Pioneer, struck and killed a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 5:06 p.m., on Baltimore Road, west of Indian Bridge Lane, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sarah Stuckey-Diaw, 40, Sherwood, struck a stopped eastbound vehicle driven by Katelyn Brown, 21, 15526 Dohoney Road, forcing it into another stopped eastbound vehicle driven by Emily Nichols, 36, 14763 Williams Road. Stuckey-Diaw was taken by the Defiance Fire Department of ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital where a condition report was unavailable. She was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to her vehicle, heavy to Brown's and minor to Nichols'.
Wednesday, 9:43 p.m., Troy Whitaker, 59, 2290 Baltimore Road, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident at East Second and Prospect streets, and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).
Wednesday, 10:23 p.m., a stolen vehicle license plate complaint was filed at the police station.
Wednesday, 11:56 p.m., the theft of a 10-speed bicycle was reported from the 400 block of Franklin Street.
Thursday, 5:58 a.m., Jay King Jr., 25, 1348 S. Jackson Ave., was arrested on a Defiance County Common Pleas Court warrant, and taken to CCNO.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 9 a.m., Tyler Wilson, 27, Montpelier, was arrested on a Defiance County Common Pleas Court warrant in Steuben County, Ind.
Wednesday, 5:39 a.m., Anastajaeisa Wenfree, 22, Toledo, was arrested on a Defiance County Common Pleas Court warrant at CCNO.
Wednesday, 5:44 a.m., David Blake, 36, Sherwood, was arrested on a Defiance County Common Pleas Court warrant at CCNO.
• Fire
Northwest Fire and Rescue (Edon)
Fire — Thursday, 1:04 p.m., firefighters were called to a field fire at 16867 Williams County Road 1.50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.