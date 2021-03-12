• Police reports

State Patrol

Tuesday, at 6 a.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Huffman, 47, Edgerton, was hit by a second vehicle as it passed on the left. Huffman's vehicle came to a controlled stop along the roadway. The second vehicle fled the scene. Damage was moderate to Huffman's vehicle.

Defiance Police

Monday, 10:17 a.m., on Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Darwin Hancock, 75, 01831 Wieland Rd., sideswiped the right side of a parked vehicle, causing light damage to both vehicles. Hancock was cited with assured clear distance.

Monday, 3:48 p.m., on Westgate Drive, a vehicle driven by Tracy Shinabery, 50, 1549 Terrawenda Dr., backed into a parked vehicle, causing light damage to both vehicles. Shinabery was cited with backing into a parked vehicle.

Monday, 4:33 p.m., on Stadium Drive, a vehicle driven by Abbey Schlosser, 21, 925 Warren St., was hit by a vehicle driven by Owen Leever, 21, Cecil. Damage was light to both vehicles. Leever was cited with not yielding the right of way to oncoming traffic.

Tuesday, 10:40 p.m., at 360 E. Rosewood Ave., police arrested Jeff Ullinskey, 59, for disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. Ullinskey was taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 9:49 a.m., at the 800 block of Harrison Avenue, police arrested Damien Bremmer, 27, 1047 Clinton St., on a warrant from Shelby County. Bremmer was taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 9:04 a.m., at 855 American Rd., a vehicle driven by Ngome Spencer, 49, Sugar Land, Texas, was stopped by police. Spencer was cited for running a stop sign.

Wednesday, 5:19 p.m., police arrested Mark Riebesehl, 33, Defiance, on a warrant and took him to CCNO.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire —Wednesday, 1:08 p.m., on Lockwood Road, in Defiance County's Noble Township, firefighters responded to a grass fire.

