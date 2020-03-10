• Police reports
State Patrol
March 4, 11:23 a.m., on Schick Road in in Defiance's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by James Killian, 71, Bryan, struck a ditch. He was taken by Tiffin Township EMS to Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
March 5, 7:06 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Armando Hinojosa, 62, Defiance, went left of center and struck a vehicle driven by Jayme Thomas, 36, Oakwood. Hinojosa was cited for continuous lanes of travel. Thomas and his passenger, Kiersten Thomas, 3, Oakwood, were taken by EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Saturday, 7:35 p.m., on U.S. 24 and Road 133 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Constance Hasch, 69, Cecil, struck a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Minck, 49, Cecil. Hasch was cited for failure to yield. Hasch was taken by Paulding EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Sunday, 7:26 a.m., on Henry County Road W in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Jessica Newman, 35, Swanton, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 11:28 a.m., on Fulton County Road 22 in German Township, vehicles driven by Linda Vasvery, 76, Wauseon, and Elizabeth Garlinger, 22, Wauseon, collided. Garlinger was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Vasvery vehicle and light to the Garlinger vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
March 4, 3:04 p.m., on Hire Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Kristine Romes, 48, 28366 Rohn Road, struck a downed railroad crossing arm. She was cited for failure to stop at a railroad crossing. Damage was light to the vehicle.
March 5, 4:57 p.m., on Mansfield Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Fitzwater, 34, Continental, struck two trees. Damage was light to the vehicle.
March 5, 7:03 p.m., on Fullmer Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Jose Velasquez, 59, 25981 Blanchard Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
March 4, 5:44 p.m., on Downs Street, vehicles driven by Dallas Royer, 23, 1557 S. Clinton St., and Steven Martin, 66, 666 Holgate Ave., collided. Martin was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
March 5, 3:53 p.m., on Domersville Road, vehicles driven by Joshua Brickel, 26, Napoleon, and Mary Murcko, 57, Archbold, collided. Brickel was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 3:44 a.m., Ryan Daniels, 21, Paulding, was cited for OVI and failure to control following a traffic stop on East Second Street.
Sunday, 8:42 p.m., a tire was slashed on a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of East Second Street.
Monday, 7:57 a.m., jewelry was reported stolen from the 1500 block of South Clinton Street.
Monday, 9:15 p.m., a debit card was reported in the 200 block of Minneapolis Street.
Tuesday, 9:29 a.m., firefighters were called to an electric fire at 08443 Stever Road.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 10:07 a.m., on County Road A in Marion Township, a semi driven by Eugene Nettles, 45, Hazel Crest, Ill., failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and came to rest on its top. He was taken by Medic 1 to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the semi.
