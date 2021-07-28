• Area Police Reports

State Police

Monday, 12:20 a.m., on Township Road 87 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by James Linder, 53, Paulding, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.

Monday, 5:53 a.m., on Stever Road in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel March, 62, 07235 Stever Road, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.

Defiance Police

Saturday, 4:40 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and West Second Street, a vehicle driven by Danielle Bledsoe, 24, New Bavaria, struck a vehicle driven by Joel Moening, 49, 1014 Riverside Ave. Moderate damage reported of Moening's vehicle; light damage of Bledsoe's. Bledsoe was cited with failure to obey a traffic signal.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 3:50 p.m., at 148 Railway Ave. in Holgate, a vehicle driven by Mallorie Calvelage, 34, Ottoville, and a vehicle driven by Leanna Snavely, 24, Holgate, struck one another causing light damage to both vehicles.

Tuesday, 1:35 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Thomas Dockery, 35, 20975 Buckskin Road, side-swiped a vehicle driven by Brian Rynders, 46, Fort Wayne, Ind. Light damage to both vehicles.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 3:23 p.m., 518 E. Washington St., Jeffrey Diehl, 50, Napoleon, was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 6:10 p.m., 310 Glenwood Ave., a warrant was served for Nicole Dipillo, 36, Ridgeville; she was arrested and taken to CCNO.

Paulding Sheriff

July 20, 3:51 p.m., at 13756 Road 43 in Antwerp, Mark Johnson, 61, Antwerp, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Paulding County jail.

July 21, 3:28 a.m., on U.S. 24 west of U.S. 127 in Crane Township, firefighters from Antwerp, Cecil and Paulding fire departments were called to a tractor trailer on fire. No injuries reported.

Wauseon Police

Tuesday, 5:29 p.m., at Depot and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Sheldon Grieser, 78, West Unity, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ronald McCande 78, Wauseon. Damage was light to both vehicles.

Tuesday, 5:31 p.m., at 1442 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Joliffe Graber, 45, Delta, struck a vehicle driven by Amy Bliss, 50, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage.

Wednesday, 2:31 p.m., at 223 Leggett St., a vehicle driven by Dale Silveous, 28, Wauseon, and a vehicle driven by Mackenzie Menningen, 18, Wauseon, struck one another in the center of the road. Light damage reported of both vehicles.

Wednesday, 2:59 p.m., at 141 Fulton St., a vehicle driven by Robert Duncan, 69, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Daniel Cook, 55, Wauseon. Light damage reported of both vehicles. Duncan was cited with failure to yield from a private drive.

Wednesday, 3:48 p.m., at Clinton and Elm streets, a southbound vehicle friven by Suzette Boesger, 53, Fayette, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Matthew Gentry, 40, 616 Hopkins St. Apt. C, then struck a northbound vehicle driven by Robert Binkley, 45, Wauseon. Heavy damage reported of Boesger's and Gentry's vehicles; light damage of Binkley's. Boesger had suspected minor injuries but refused treatment; she was cited with failure to obey stop sign.

Friday, 1:14 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Daniel Banks, 50, Anderson, Ind., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Cynthia Haley, 67, Delta. Heavy damage to Banks' vehicle, light damage to Haley's. Banks was cited for failure to yield clear distance between vehicles.

Friday, 8:58 p.m., on Brunell and Commerce streets, a vehicle driven by Mitchell Neuenschwander, 16, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Juan Villarreal, 18, Wauseon. Moderate damage to both vehicles; Neuenschwander was cited with failure to allow clear distance between vehicles.

Williams Sheriff

July 19, 8:01 p.m., on County Road C in Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Nicolette Brown, 30, Stryker, sustained light damage after striking a deer.

Friday, 5:54 a.m., on County Road I in Jefferson Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Chmielewski, 28, Bryan, sustained light damage after striking a deer.

Friday, 10:39 p.m., on County Road 15 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Reinhart, 46, Bryan, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.

Monday, 5:50 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Gubbins, 61, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it stuck a deer.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Saturday, 1:04 p.m., Ohio 15 and Watson Road, firefighters from Defiance and Highland Township fire departments were called to a grass fire.

Cecil

