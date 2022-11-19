Area police reports
State patrol---
Wednesday, 9:16 p.m., at milepost 4 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jaime Jinkins, 43, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 2:15 a.m., near milepost 34 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Adams Township, a westbound vehicle driven by John Sargent II, 32, Dunkirk, Ind., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:36 a.m., near milepost 13 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Andrew Blank, 28, Montpelier, attempted to change lanes and was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Addy Morris, 17, 1454 Riverbend Drive. Blank's vehicle had light damage and Morris' vehicle had moderate damage. Blank was cited for a violation of turn and stop signals.
Defiance sheriff---
Wednesday, 3:02 a.m., on Ohio 66, south of Banner School Road in Tiffin Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Linda Rufenacht, 75, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:53 p.m., on U.S. 127, north of McCavit Road in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brandon Scott, 24, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Nov. 10, 11:52 a.m., at 1166 S. Clinton St., Daniel Eccard, 38, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., was arrested for theft and released with a summons.
Tuesday, 12:39 a.m., at South Clinton Street and Wayne Avenue, Florentina Dodson, 32, 26525 Elizabeth Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 7:40 p.m., Predest Richardson II, 30, Payne, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 12:21 a.m., at 500 Defiance Crossing, Benicio Garcia, 18, 156 Chelsea Drive, was cited for concealed weapon, open container, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and underage consumption.
Wednesday, 11:39 a.m., on Second Street, west of Clinton Street, an eastbound Penske vehicle driven by Jonah Hannafius, 23, Union, Mich., lost a driver's side trailer tire that detached from the axle. The tire struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Michelle Bingman, Fayette, and caused light damage. Hannafius was cited for driving an unsafe vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:24 p.m., at 1033 Ottawa Ave., Brenden Parker, 21, 1033 Ottawa Ave., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 4:59 p.m., on Fallen Timbers Drive, just east of Anthony Wayne Boulevard, a westbound One Source Waste Solutions, Inc., truck driven by Timothy Moore, 26, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it attempted to back up and struck a parked, unoccupied, east-facing vehicle owned by Felicity Eichler, 205 Main St. Moore was cited for improper backing.
Thursday, 5:48 p.m., at 1180 N. Clinton St., Todd Osborn, 56, 739 Harrison Ave., was cited for OVI and released.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 6:09 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Danny Orr, 58, New Bavaria, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 10:45 p.m., near milepost 43 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a westbound Ryder rental truck driven by Marco Segura, 43, Andrews, Ind., attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Ryan Buchhop, 24, Delta. The Ryder truck had light damage and Buchhop's vehicle had moderate damage. Segura was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 7:52 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Marion Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Amber Healy, 41, Hamler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Nov. 11, 9:49 a.m., at 1805 Scott St., an unidentified vehicle left the roadway at the corner and struck a fire hydrant, removing it from its base. The vehicle left the scene without making a report.
Wednesday, 7:04 a.m., at CCNO, Carlos Gonzales, 21, Chicago, was served warrants for resisting arrest and attempted aggravated arson.
Thursday, 9:23 a.m., at 1819 Oakwood Ave., Richard Cook, age and address not given, was served a warrant for complicity to telecommunications harassment by non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.
Thursday, 11:59 p.m., at 900 Haley Ave., Jose Martinez, 40, Chicago, Ill., was arrested for criminal trespassing and taken to CCNO.
Paulding sheriff---
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., near 02629 Ohio 66, south of Mandale in Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Thomas Ward, 79, Cloverdale, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 2:50 p.m., on Ohio 114, west of County Road 137 in Latty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by April Martin, 35, Grover Hill, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Chad Cain, 46, Delphos, when Cain's vehicle attempted to turn left in front of Martin's vehicle. Martin was taken by Scott Fire Department EMS to Van Wert Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Cain was taken by Grover Hill EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Cain was cited for failure to yield.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 5:28 p.m., at Fulton and Oak streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Alize Harris, 25, Wauseon, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Megan Carder, 18, Archbold, and both vehicles had light damage. Carder attempted to turn left in front of Harris' vehicle and was cited for failure to yield.
