Area police reports

Saturday, 7:04 p.m., on Power Dam Road, near Campbell Road in Defiance Township, a westbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Matthew Hundahl, 29, 24509 Watson Road, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled left of center and left the roadway on the southern side. He was taken by Defiance EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected serious injuries. The motorcycle had heavy damage and he was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 5:30 a.m., on County Road G, near Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Logan Moss, 19, Montpelier, swerved to miss a deer, traveled left of center and left the roadway on the southern side where it struck a ditch and went airborne before coming to rest in the ditch. The vehicle had heavy damage and Moss was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 9:42 a.m., near milepost 0 on Ohio 191 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Manon, 74, Evansport, sustained heavy damage when it traveled off the eastern side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. He was treated by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries.
Defiance police---
Saturday, 8:57 p.m., 1720 Ralvan Drive, Tara Rising, 47, 1720 Ralvan Drive, was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane and DUI. She was taken to CCNO and given a court appearance for April 10.
Hicksville police---
Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., at Antwerp Drive and West High Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Cody Diltz, 28, Delphos, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kali Heffelfinger, 30, Hicksville. Heffelfinger's vehicle had light damage and Diltz's had no damage. Diltz was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Paulding sheriff---
Wednesday, 11:31 p.m., on Ohio 637, south of Township Road 54 in Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Christopher Howe, 25, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fire
Defiance---
Firefighters were called to 1824 E. Second St. for a vehicle fire.
Tiffin Township---
Thursday, 4:43 p.m., firefighters were called for a grass fire at Defiance-Williams County Line and Christy roads in Tiffin Township. It was reported extinguished at 4:48 p.m.
Payne---
Thursday, 5:28 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire Ohio routes 114 and 49.
