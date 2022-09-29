Area police reports
State patrol---
Friday, 5:50 a.m., at milepost 26 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound semi driven by Ja'vontay Bulger, 23, Fremont, sustained disabling damage when it left the north side of the roadway, overcorrected and overturned the trailer onto its side along the berm. He was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 9:20 p.m., on Township Road 12 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Clark Laukhuf, 22, Haviland, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 4:33 p.m., on Chase Street in Stryker, a northbound vehicle driven by Shannon Bass, 44, West Unity, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Monday, 5:45 a.m., at milepost 28 on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Walter Lathrop, 44, Ottawa, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 11:45 a.m., at County Road 16 and Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ricardo Villa, 52, Elk Grove, Calif., attempted a right turn and struck a stop sign and a utility pole, causing light damage to the trailer. Villa was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 8:44 p.m., at milepost 48 on Interstate 80 in Fulton County's Fulton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Danny Reyome, 41, Montpelier, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by William Hare, 57, Seabrook, N.H. Reyome was taken by Fulton County EMS to Toledo Hospital for suspected serious injuries. Cathy Hare, 72, Seabrook, N.H., passenger in Hare's vehicle, was treated for suspected minor injuries by Delta EMS. Hare's vehicle had light damage and Reyome's had disabling damage. Reyome was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Defiance police---
Sunday, 10:47 p.m., at 1746 Greenhouse Ave., Sean Ryan, 34, 1746 Greenhouse Ave., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 9:41 a.m., at Baltimore Road and Indian Bridge Lane, Cameron Andonian, 24, 802 Holgate Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Henry County and handed over to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Tuesday, 4:22 p.m., at 1394 Jackson Ave., John Myers, 42, 1394 Jackson Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office where he received a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas. He was taken to CCNO from there.
Tuesday, 5:08 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Brendan Bergman, 27, Sherwood, was arrested theft and released with a summons.
Tuesday, 9:57 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Justin Smith, 38, 15677 Schubert Road, was arrested for theft and released with a summons.
Wednesday, 9:36 a.m., at 441 Pontiac Drive, Larena McCloud, 51, 1507 Mustang Drive, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to the court.
Henry sheriff---
Tuesday, 7:07 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Richard Franz, 66, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 8:21 a.m., on County Road S in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth McCabe, 59, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Thursday, 8:30 a.m., at Industrial Drive and the U.S. 24/U.S. 6 eastbound entrance ramp, a semi driven by Sukchain Singh, 35, Brampton, Ont., struck the rear of a semi driven by Christopher Coney, 33, Alexander, Ark., that was parked on the entrance ramp. Coney left the scene without identifying himself. He was later contacted by telephone by police and offered to pay for damages.
Friday, 9:43 p.m., on Yeager Street, just east of Detroit Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Ava Budny, 17, McClure, sustained disabling damage when it left the north side of the roadway, struck a guide wire and then a utility pole, flipping the vehicle onto its side. Budny was treated by Napoleon Fire and Rescue for possible injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Paulding sheriff---
Sept. 21, 8:40 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jason Porter, 45, Cloverdale, sustained disabling damage when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, crossed Township Road 72 and a small ditch, went airborne and came to rest as it struck a tree. Porter had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated. Passengers, Esteya Chirunga, 35, Cloverdale and Elejah Chirunga, 9, Cloverdale, also had suspected minor injuries, but were not treated. Porter was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 6:34 a.m., at Ohio 111 and County Road 115 in Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Colin Lilly, 21, Oakwood, left the south side of the roadway, traveled across County Road 115 and came to rest at the bottom of a ditch. Lilly was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries, and was cited for failure to control. Damage to the vehicle was unknown.
Monday, 4:45 a.m., at Ohio 613, just west of County Road 187 in Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Brent Bohner, 31, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 4:19 p.m., on County Road 87, just north of Ohio 114 in Blue Creek Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Martin Falvo, 22, 16243 Stever Road, Defiance, sustained disabling damage when it swerved to miss a deer, left the roadway on the east side and overturned onto the passenger's side. Falvo was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 11:30 p.m., on County Road 60 in Latty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jason MacDonald, 45, Paulding, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Fulton sheriff---
Monday, 9:17 a.m., on U.S. 20A, near County Road 22 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kyle Murray, 27, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Brandon Magrum, 36, Delta. Both vehicles had disabling damage, and Murray was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wauseon police---
Monday, 6:15 p.m., at 134.5 Fulton St., a northbound vehicle driven by Jaxon Przepiora, 18, Wauseon, was struck by a vehicle driven by Rachel Barror, 33, Wauseon, and both vehicles had light damage. Barror was cited for improper starting and backing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.