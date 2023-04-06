Area police reports
State patrol---
Thursday, 8:05 a.m., on Roland Road, near Rosebrook Road in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jack Karzynow, 17, Sherwood, sustained heavy damage when it lost control and went off the south side of the roadway, drove down an embankment, struck the bottom of the hill and overturned several times while striking a road sign and a mailbox before coming to a rest. Karzynow had suspected serious injuries and was transported by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 8:01 p.m., near milepost 7 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nina Hand, 19, Edgerton, sustained light damage when it traveled left of center, left the western side of the roadway and struck a ditch. She was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 5:23 p.m., on Adams Ridge Road, near Jewell Road in Defiance County's Richland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ronald Robideau, 62, Metamora, sustained moderate damage when it failed to yield and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Caleb Nafziger, 20, Archbold. Nafziger's vehicle had light damage, and Robideau was cited for failure to yield.
Defiance sheriff---
March 28, 11:48 a.m., at CCNO, Jayden Northrup, 18, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation.
Thursday, 9:47 p.m., in Defiance County's Milford Township on Ohio 49 near Kramer Road, a northbound vehicle driven by Hector Rodriguez, 65, Cecil, was struck by a deer and sustained minor damage.
Friday, 10:45 a.m., at CCNO, Nathan Gallant, 31, Defiance, was served four warrants on indictments from common pleas court for aggravated possession of drugs.
Friday, 12:41 p.m., at CCNO, Austin Swirles, 22, Fayette, was served a warrant on indictment from common pleas court.
Friday, 5:11 p.m., 5001 Maloneyville Road, Knoxville, Tenn., Robert Bell, 41, Bryan, was served a warrant from Defiance County and transferred to CCNO.
Friday, 7:03 p.m., at CCNO, Contoy Manning, 41, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court for failure to appear.
Monday, 6:56 a.m., on Ohio 2, east of Lake Road in Hicksville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joshua Traxler, 35, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 12:06 p.m., Zane Bartley, 36, Paulding, appeared in common pleas court and was released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Monday, 11:42 p.m., at CCNO, Sarah Farley, 40, Hicksville, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 6:36 a.m., on Ohio 66, north of Jewell Road in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Amanda Miller, 39, 822 Nicholas St., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
March 29, 9:23 a.m., 739 Westwood Drive, Timothy Calpham, 33, Defiance, was charged with theft and released with a summons.
Saturday, 4:21 p.m., at Deatrick Street and Baltimore Road, a westbound vehicle driven by David Guilford, 75, Sherwood, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Garrett Diaz, 19, 611 1/2 Grover Ave., as Diaz's vehicle attempted a left turn. Diaz's vehicle had heavy damage and Guilford's had light damage. Diaz was cited for a stop sign violation.
Sunday, 3:30 a.m., on U.S. 24, west of the Baltimore Road exit ramp, an eastbound vehicle driven by Dionne Richardson, 49, Saginaw, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer. He and passenger, Terrance Pippins, 47, Napoleon, were taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Monday, 12:48 p.m., on Clinton Street, north of First Street, a vehicle driven by Desiree Krontz, 27, 923 Asa St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Carolyn Shelton, 57, 360 Rosewood Ave. Both vehicles had light damage, and Krontz was cited for assured clear distance.
Tuesday, 9:14 a.m., at 380 Koerber Drive, Calib Brashear, 18, Defiance, was served warrants from Defiance County Juvenile and Probate Court.
Tuesday, 10:25 a.m., at 803 Lake St., David Weber, 61, Defiance, was served warrants from Defiance Municipal Court. He posted bond and was released.
Tuesday, 3:15 p.m., at 844 N. Clinton St., Cody Orlando, 34, 844 N. Clinton St., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 5:34 p.m., on Ottawa Avenue, north of Agnes Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Alicia Casarez, 24, 13836 Ohio 15, attempted to pass a vehicle driven by Mark Maney, 45, 1051 Ralston Ave., and struck Maney's vehicle. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Casarez was cited for passing in a no passing zone.
Tuesday, 8:25 p.m., at Downs Street and Jefferson Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Brady Hoeffel, 17, 1775 Seminole Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jeanne Coressel, 55, 1112 Powell View Drive. Both vehicles had light damage, and Hoeffel was cited for assured clear distance.
Paulding sheriff---
Monday, 8:39 p.m., on County Road 192, west of Ohio 49 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Robert Johnson, 39, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7 a.m., on County Road 171, south of the railroad tracks and north of Ohio 613 in Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Olivia Logan, 17, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
