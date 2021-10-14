• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 5, 8:23 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Clyde Sheeks, 81, Continental, sustained moderate damage after it struck a deer.
Oct. 6, 8:12 a.m., on Flory Road in Tiffin Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Allan Honaker, 55, 7168 Adams Ridge Road, sustained light damage upon striking a deer.
Oct. 6, 7:20 p.m., on Ohio 2 just east of Lake Road in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Tabitha Cummins, 51, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 1:40 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Joshua Grubb, 31, Cecil, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Thursday, 4:06 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, two individuals were served warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas: Derrek Sharp, 31, Sherwood, and Dustin Blake, 23, Defiance.
Thursday, 7:55 p.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Drew Osmun, 18, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage upon striking a deer.
Friday, 3:20 p.m., at 215 E. Eighth St., Auburn, Ind., Michael Jordan, 39, LaGrange, Ind., was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and transported from Dekalb County Jail to CCNO.
Sunday, 12:56 a.m., at 220 W. Vine St., Sherwood, Breanna Weaver, 23, Sherwood, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 9:38 p.m., on Steever Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Christina Becker, 51, 10891 Ashpacher Road, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 7:11 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Todd Seegert, 38, Napoleon, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court. Bond was posted and he was released.
Monday, 3:36 p.m., at 6909 Ohio 66 North, Curtis Otto, 40, Defiance, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 10:12 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Norman Hardy, 51, Sherwood, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Defiance Police
Oct. 7, 10:55 a.m., at the alley between 1017 and 1019 Washington Ave., a vehicle driven by Chelsea Fleetwood, 26, Holgate, struck a vehicle driven by Erica Castillo, 29, 1101 Washington Ave. Castillo's vehicle had heavy damage and she was taken by Defiance Fire Department to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Fleetwood's vehicle had light damage and she was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic.
Friday, 3:53 a.m., at 200 W. Crawford St., Findlay, Melissa Ragland, 42, Findlay, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO pending the court appearance.
Friday, 9 p.m., on South Jefferson Avenue just before the bridge over the Auglaize River, a vehicle driven by Sandra Bauer, 64, 905 Latty St., sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Sunday, 9:25 a.m., at 115 Seneca St., Tre Vasquez, 28, 1218 Myrna St., was arrested for felonious assault and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 11:11 a.m., at Ralston Avenue and Anthony Wayne Boulevard, a vehicle driven by Connor Peoples, 21, 1040 Wilhelm St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Rhonda Samples, 56, 10080 Kleinhen Road, causing light damage to both vehicles. Peoples was cited with assured clear distance.
Monday, 2:45 p.m., at Karnes Avenue and Rulf Street, a vehicle driven by Linda Hickey, 65, 1602 E. Second St., struck a vehicle driven by Shane Alvarado, 32, 836 1/2 Holgate Ave., causing heavy damage to Hickey's vehicle and moderate damage to Alvarado's. Alvarado took himself to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for possible injuries. Hickey was cited for failure to stay in a designated lane.
Hicksville Police
Oct. 7, 3:42 p.m., at North Bryan and West High streets, a vehicle driven by Susan Kronbach, 66, Hicksville, was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by John Sargent, 25, Hicksville. Kronbach's vehicle had moderate damage and Sargent's had no reportable damage. Sargent was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Henry Sheriff
Sunday, 4:45 a.m., at milepost 47 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Klinger, 38, 318 Aspen Terrace, Defiance, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Monday, 7:56 p.m., on County Road T in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Michelle Ohlrich, 35, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6:44 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Jane Baden, 58, Malinta, sustained moderate damage after it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6:57 a.m., at County Road L and Township Road 3 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Peter Worthy, 60, Deshler, drove off the roadway and into a ditch, causing light damage to the vehicle. Worthy was cited with failure to control.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 7:50 a.m., at Glenwood Avenue and Oakdale Street, a vehicle driven by Robin Patton, 53, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Callie Bowley, 17, Napoleon, when Bowley failed to yield at a stop sign. Both vehicles had light damage.
Saturday, 3:22 p.m., at 1205 Scott St., a vehicle driven by Julie Katakis, 52, Napoleon, was struck by a bicycle driven by Michael Brubaker, 59, Napoleon, when the brakes failed on the bicycle, causing light damage to both vehicles. Brubaker was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Paulding Sheriff
Oct. 2, 9:57 p.m., at 8349 County Road 51 in Payne, Amanda Ringler, 36, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Paulding County Jail. She was released on Oct. 4 Ringler was released on her own recognizance.
Friday, 3:29 p.m., at Ohio 637 and County Road 179 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Olivia Paschall, 17, 15698 County Road 169, Defiance, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Rebecca Flynn, 63, 21405 Bowman Road, Defiance, causing light damage to both vehicles. Paschall was cited with a speed violation and assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 7:40 a.m., on Ohio 613 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Whitney Parrish, 35, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Monday, 4:10 a.m., on County Road 115 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Randy Clady, 62, 756 Harrison St., Defiance, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Wauseon Police
Sunday, 11:14 a.m., at 1497 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Gaven Brown, 20, Wauseon, side-swiped a vehicle driven by Korri McBride, 28, Bryan, causing light damage to both vehicles.
Monday, 2:08 p.m., on East Airport Highway just west of North Shoop Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Collin Casper, 20, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ann Berry, 72, Wauseon, causing light damage to both vehicles. Casper was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 3 p.m., at Glenwood Avenue and Parkview Street, a vehicle driven by John Martinez, 17, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lacey Felix, 34, Wauseon, causing light damage to both vehicles.
